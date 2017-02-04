$30 device gives your home WiFi a huge boost

No matter how good your home Wi-Fi router is, there always seem to be a few dead spots you can never reach unless you want to dump hundreds of dollars into a mesh network system. Mesh systems are fantastic, don’t get us wrong, but there’s a less expensive way to go if you don’t need all of the other benefits mesh networks solutions afford. Check out the TP-Link AC750 Dual Band WiFi Range Extender, which pushes blistering fast Wi-Fi AC to any dead spots in your house for just $30 shipped.
Some highlights from the Amazon product page:
- Ideal for extending WiFi to Echo/Alexa devices, WeMo & TP-Link Smart Plugs, TP-Link Smart Bulbs, the iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S7, iPad 4, PlayStation 4 and more
- Works with any standard router or gateway, High Speed Mode allows for the most ideal HD streaming & gaming experience
- Smart signal Indicator can help to find the best location for optimal WiFi coverage
- Easy setup and flexible placement allows movement of the range extender to any outlet after initial setup
- Industry-leading 2-year warranty and unlimited Free 24/7 technical support
TP-Link AC750 Dual Band WiFi Range Extender, Extends WiFi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE200)…: $29.99
