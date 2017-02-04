$30 device gives your home WiFi a huge boost

No matter how good your home Wi-Fi router is, there always seem to be a few dead spots you can never reach unless you want to dump hundreds of dollars into a mesh network system. Mesh systems are fantastic, don’t get us wrong, but there’s a less expensive way to go if you don’t need all of the other benefits mesh networks solutions afford. Check out the TP-Link AC750 Dual Band WiFi Range Extender, which pushes blistering fast Wi-Fi AC to any dead spots in your house for just $30 shipped.

Some highlights from the Amazon product page:

Ideal for extending WiFi to Echo/Alexa devices, WeMo & TP-Link Smart Plugs, TP-Link Smart Bulbs, the iPhone 7, Samsung Galaxy S7, iPad 4, PlayStation 4 and more

Works with any standard router or gateway, High Speed Mode allows for the most ideal HD streaming & gaming experience

Smart signal Indicator can help to find the best location for optimal WiFi coverage

Easy setup and flexible placement allows movement of the range extender to any outlet after initial setup

Industry-leading 2-year warranty and unlimited Free 24/7 technical support

TP-Link AC750 Dual Band WiFi Range Extender, Extends WiFi to Smart Home & Alexa Devices (RE200)…: $29.99

