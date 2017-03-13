3 iPad Pro Models Expected To Launch Next Week

There is now another reason to believe previous rumors about Apple releasing three or four new iPad devices this month. Reputable supply chain analysts have just revealed that the Cupertino giant is expected to announce new hardware next week. Though the lineup of products has not been disclosed, several sources have already indicated that new Apple tablets are scheduled for launch this March.

MacRumors exclusively reported Monday that it has learned from credible analysts who wish to remain anonymous after sharing this tip that Apple will be announcing new products in the following week, possibly between March 20 and 24. The analysts claimed that this information is from their own sources and not something that’s based on speculative reports.

Unfortunately, the analysts did not divulge which hardware refresh will be part of the announcement. So once again tech consumers and fans are left with the assumption that the lineup could include the rumored iPad Pro models with three different screen sizes — a 9.7-inch, a 12.9-inch and one with a never-before-seen 10.5-inch display.

The rumors about the trio of new iPad Pro models came from people and sites that have mostly been reliable when it comes to leaking certain things about Apple’s products. For instance, KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said back in August 2016 that three new iPads are coming this 2017. Japanese blog Mac Otakara has also claimed the same thing. The only difference is the latter has also indicated that a refresh of the iPad mini series could be in the works as well.

However, 9To5Mac doubts that Apple is launching the new 10.5-inch iPad next week. For the Apple-centric news site, the Cupertino giant is unlikely to introduce a new variant at this point and will instead unveil refreshes for the 9.7-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models because these two are already due for updates should the 12-18 month releasing cycle of Apple’s products be considered. Besides, a supply chain report that surfaced last month claimed that an all-new iPad design is not expected to arrive until May or June of this year.

Meanwhile, TechCrunch has learned that Apple is currently testing the new iPad models in the greater San Francisco Bay area, including Cupertino and its neighboring places. This is according to mobile marketing firm Fiksu, who is claiming that the new iPads will arrive this spring.

