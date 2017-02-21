3 great Pokemon Go map trackers that still work after the Generation 2 update

Whether you’re jumping back in after months away or haven’t stopped playing Pokemon Go since launch, you’re probably looking to catch as many of the 80 new Generation 2 Pokemon as possible. Sadly, Niantic has been shutting down third-party trackers left and right over the past several months, but there are still a few great apps available on iOS and Android to help you track down the new Pokemon.





Admittedly, these apps don’t quite live up to the standards of some of the earliest Pokemon Go map trackers (before Niantic started cracking down), but they should do the job. It’s also worth noting that these apps feature in-app purchases to either remove ads or to add additional features.

PokeTracker

PokeTracker More

Finally, a way to see exactly where Pokémon are hiding in Pokémon Go! Complete with filters and background notifications. FEATURES:

– Interactive map showing precise Pokemon locations

– View the locations of Gyms and PokeStops including controlling team and lures.

– Touch a pokemon to see it’s name, details about its location, share it with friends and get directions

– Notifications when a Pokemon spawn nearby – even if PokeTracker is in the background

– Filter the map to hide Pokemon you have already caught











PokeSensor

pokesensor More

Scan for Pokemon in real time and see them on a map, all from your device! Scan up to 2000m radius to find every Pokemon that is hiding nearby. PokeSensor lets you scan an area for Pokemon, showing you the exact location of each Pokemon. You can either scan your current location, long-press a point on the map to scan from there, or search for a location using the native search feature. FEATURES

• Scan for nearby Pokemon from ANY location

• See IVs of all Pokemon on the map

• Customize scan distance and scan speed

• Pinpoint all Pokemon in scan area

• Scan up to 1000m radius

• Search for any location to scan from it, or long-press on the map to move your pin

• Clean, native interface and easy controls













Note that Pokemon Go doesn’t give us valid despawn times for Pokemon anymore unless that time is less than 90 seconds. Instead, the Pokemon will count up to 30 minutes and will then disappear from the map. This gives you a rough idea of how long the Pokemon has been there.