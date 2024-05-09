Get up to $3,000 off Samsung’s ‘Terrace’ outdoor TVs

For those who have the cash to spend on an outdoor TV, your best bet would be the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV. Designed to withstand the elements anywhere you place it outside, its Full Sun models are currently on sale from Samsung, with the 65-inch version going for $7,500 instead of $10,000 following a discount of $2,500 and the 75-inch version available at $3,000 off, for $10,000 that’s down from its original price of $13,000. The outdoor TV still isn’t cheap, but those are huge savings that you wouldn’t want to miss.

Samsung 65-inch The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV — $7,500, was $10,000

Buy Now

Samsung 75-inch The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV — $10,000, was $13,000

Buy Now

Why you should buy the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV

The Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV features QLED technology, which uses a layer of quantum dots to be able to display accurate colors and incredible brightness. These will be very important for an outdoor TV, as you’ll be able to watch shows and movies even under direct sunlight. The TV is protected against the heat of the sun, it has anti-reflection properties on its screen, and it features an IP55 rating for resistance against water and dust so you won’t have to worry about it getting damaged by the rain or splashes from your pool.

Samsung’s Quantum Processor is capable of upscaling content to 4K Ultra HD resolution, so you’ll be able to further maximize the display of the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV. It’s also a smart TV running on Samsung’s Tizen platform, which not only grants access to all of the popular streaming services, but it also enables helpful features such as Tap View that lets your mirror apps and videos on the TV by tapping your Samsung Galaxy smartphone on it.

If you want to be able to keep watching your favorite streaming shows, movies, and sports programs while you’re hanging out at the pool or your backyard, you’ll want to buy the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV. Its Full Sun models are on sale from Samsung, with the 65-inch version down to $7,500 from $10,000 for $2,500 in savings and the 75-inch version down to $10,000 from $13,000 for $3,000 in savings. These TV deals are still pretty expensive, but either one will be worth it with those huge discounts, so if you’re willing to make an investment, buy the Samsung The Terrace QLED 4K TV while the lowered prices are still online.

Samsung 65-inch The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV — $7,500, was $10,000

Buy Now

Samsung 75-inch The Terrace Full Sun QLED 4K TV — $10,000, was $13,000

Buy Now