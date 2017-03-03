This $28 iPhone 6/6s battery case holds twice the charge of Apple’s $99 case

Apple’s $99 Smart Battery case of the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s features an odd humpback design that people seem to either love or hate. Hardcore Apple fans who love anything Apple sells them have nothing but positive things to say about the case, but truth be told, it really is an awful value. If you’re looking for something that holds much more juice for less than one-third the price, definitely check out the iXCC 3100mah External Battery Backup Charging Case for Apple iPhone 6/6s.

Here’s what you need to know, from the product page:

The powerful 3100mAh Li-polymer rechargeable battery pack can effectively provide 100%+ extra battery life to your iPhone 6 / 6S, which is equivalent to add 14 + hours talk time or 10+ hours web browsing time.

Without adding excessive extra bulk, iXCC new fully protective hard-shell battery case protects your Apple iPhone 6/6S from scratches and any other daily wear and tear. While maintaining the slim form factor of your iPhone6 /6S, this phone case is small and convenient enough to fit easily in your hand or in your pocket.

Featuring sync-through technology that you can sync your iPhone 6/6S to a laptop or desktop without having to take the new battery case off. Simultaneously charge your iPhone and battery case via the included micro USB cable.

The LED battery level indicator lets you know exactly how much power you have; and a softer side that safely holds your iPhone while providing easy access to all buttons and ports.

Certified by Apple MFi program, compatible with ios 10 and all future updates. Two years warranty from iXCC to ensure the product quality work the way you need to.

iXCC 3100mah External Battery Backup Charging Case for Apple iPhone 6, 6s with Micro USB Input…: $27.79

