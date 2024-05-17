22 EV fast-charging stations to be installed along Ohio interstates, state & U.S. routes

Ohio will award nearly $16 million to install 22 new electric vehicle (EV) fast-charging stations along interstates, state routes, and U.S. routes.

Funding for the EV chargers is being awarded as part of the second round of the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Program. Ohio was the first state in the nation to activate a NEVI charging station as part of this program.

“As more electric cars and trucks make their way to Ohio roadways, we’re continuing to build the infrastructure needed to enable easy and convenient travel,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a prepared statement Thursday.

Round two NEVI funding will go toward EV chargers on I-270, I-275, I-675, I-680, I-71, I-76, I-77, SR 15, U.S. 23, U.S. 30, and U.S. 33.

The $16 million NEVI funding will be matched with more than $4 million from the private companies selected to install and operate the EV charging stations, including Electric Era, Francis Energy Charging, Jule, Love’s Travel Stops, Meijer, Red E Charging, Sheetz, EVgo, and United Dairy Farmers.

Winning proposals include site plans at existing shopping centers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants, hotels, and a bowling alley.

“This milestone keeps Ohio at the forefront of transportation innovation, fulfilling our mission to position ODOT for the future,” ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks said.

The addition of these stations moves Ohio closer to its goal of locating fast chargers every 50 miles throughout the Buckeye State. Each location will be no more than a mile from the freeway and will include four charger ports with at least 150 kilowatts of power available per port. These stations will also include access to amenities such as restrooms and a place to purchase food and beverages.

DriveOhio, a division of the Ohio Department of Transportation, administers Ohio’s NEVI program.

“Ohio continues to lead the way to a future where everyone can ride and drive electric,” said Gabe Klein, executive director, Joint Office of Energy and Transportation. “Congratulations to the team at DriveOhio for their diligent work to rapidly move the NEVI program forward.”

DeWine announced the first round of EV charger locations in July 2023, which was followed by a first-in-the-nation groundbreaking in October 2023. In December 2023, the first NEVI station in the nation opened along I-70 at U.S. 42 in Madison County.

Round 2 stations are expected to begin construction in late 2024 and 2025, according to DriveOhio.



