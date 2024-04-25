2025 Ram 1500 RHO - Full Image Gallery
While fans might still be bummed about the loss of the Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 TRX, the automaker is back with its latest creation for the four-wheeling die-hards. Known as the Ram 1500 RHO, this new pickup takes the best of the TRX hardware and combines it with the brand's new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. It might not be as potent as the supercharged predecessor, but the RHO brings a serious amount of performance hardware to the table. Considering its starting price of $71,990, the truck also arrives as a genuine 4x4 bargain. Take a look around the new RHO with our extensive photo gallery below.
