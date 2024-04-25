2025 Ram 1500 RHO - Full Image Gallery

While fans might still be bummed about the loss of the Hellcat-powered Ram 1500 TRX, the automaker is back with its latest creation for the four-wheeling die-hards. Known as the Ram 1500 RHO, this new pickup takes the best of the TRX hardware and combines it with the brand's new twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. It might not be as potent as the supercharged predecessor, but the RHO brings a serious amount of performance hardware to the table. Considering its starting price of $71,990, the truck also arrives as a genuine 4x4 bargain. Take a look around the new RHO with our extensive photo gallery below.

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

Stellantis

You Might Also Like