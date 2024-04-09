2025 Acura ADX, a Small SUV with Civic/Integra Family Ties, Confirmed

Acura has confirmed that a new subcompact SUV called the ADX is set to join the lineup early next year.

Not much is known about the ADX, but we think it will share a lot of DNA with both the Honda HR-V and the Civic that model is based on.

We'll have to wait for specifics on pricing and power figures, but we expect the ADX to land between the $32,995 Integra sedan and the $45,700 RDX crossover.

Early this year, Acura confirmed the existence of a new compact SUV set to join Acura's lineup below the compact RDX. We now know that the new vehicle is a just-confirmed subcompact luxury crossover called the ADX.

We're still very much in the dark for details surrounding the ADX, but Acura describes it as a "gateway" vehicle to sit alongside the Integra. We don't think that means the ADX will be built on the Integra, but rather that it will share the same entry-level ethos as the sedan. Instead, we think it's a safe bet that the ADX will share much of its DNA with both the Civic sedan and HR-V subcompact crossover. We previously speculated that the ADX could be named CDX, a label that was used on an Acura version of the Honda HR-V previously sold in China (and is shown below).

VCG - Getty Images

What we do know is that the ADX will feature a turbocharger of some sort. We expect it will borrow the same 200-hp turbocharged 1.5-liter four-cylinder engine found in the Honda Civic Si and the Integra, likely mated to a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

With the introduction of the ZDX electric crossover and the new ADX, Acura is set to double the size of its SUV portfolio next year. The introduction of the ADX will finally bring Acura into the fold to compete against its luxury rivals, pitting the new entry against competitors including the Audi Q3, BMW X1, and Lexus UX.

According to Acura, the new vehicle will debut early next year as a 2025 model. We don't know specifics about pricing, but we expect the ADX will land between the $32,995 Integra sedan and the $45,700 RDX crossover.

You Might Also Like