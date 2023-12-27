2024 Is Starting Out With An Avalanche Of Video Games

2023 was a messy and horrible year that, despite itself, gave us some excellent games. You could even argue that this year gave us too many games! If you were looking for a break to catch up on what you missed, well, next year doesn’t seem to be offering much of a reprieve—at least not at the outset. Big titles like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth, Helldivers 2, Suicide Squad, Tekken 8, and Skull & Bones (and more) are all dropping early in the year.

Historically, the first two or three months of the year are not the busiest time for video game releases. Sure, you always get a few big and small games early on (like Elden Ring dropping in February 2022), but often it’s a quiet time, letting us all catch our breaths before the next wave of big titles. Recently, this has started to change—in 2023’s first months we got the Dead Space Remake, Hogwarts Legacy, and Hi-Fi Rush. And this trend looks to be continuing in 2024. Within just the first eight weeks of the new year, over a dozen notable games are launching, many of which I’m excited to play.



The Last of Us Part II Remastered --January 19

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy — January 25

Tekken 8 — January 26

Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth — January 26

BlazBlue Entropy Effect — January 31

February

Granblue Fantasy: Relink — February 1

Persona 3 Reload — February 2

Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League — February 2

Helldivers 2 — February 8

Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden — February 13

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong — February 16

Skull and Bones — February 16

Nightingale — February 22

Pacific Drive — February 22

Brothers: A Tale Of Two Sons Remake — February 28

Star Wars Dark Forces Remaster — February 28

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth — February 29





Can 2024 compete with 2023’s historic output?

Of all the games dropping over the next two months, I’m probably most excited for Prince of Persia, the next entry in the Final Fantasy VII remake saga, Helldivers 2, and the creepy post-apocalyptic road trip game, Pacific Drive. I’m also curious to finally play Skull & Bones after all the delays. Will I enjoy that game? Will I even remember I played it by October of 2024? I’ll find out soon.



And if you were hoping that maybe this avalanche of games was going to stop after February, well, bad news. Looking ahead into March, we’ve got Dragon’s Dogma 2, Homeworld 3, Princess Peach Showtime, that Alone in the Dark reboot, and Rise of the Rōnin.



Will 2024 be able to stand toe-to-toe with 2023 as a historic year of great games? I’m not sure, but if every month is as packed as these opening weeks, it just might. Sorry to all your wallets out there.



.



