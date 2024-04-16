2024 Porsche 911 Specs, Features & Review - Complete Buyer's Guide

[table-of-contents] stripped

Overview

The Porsche 911 has been a long-running favorite performance and driver-focused car for decades. For 2024, much of the 911's formula goes unchanged from the successful combination it has utilized since its iteration.

Now with 379 horsepower (and up) available, the 911 achieves velocity that far eclipses what an original 1960's model could have provided. As one of the favorite luxury sports cars among enthusiasts worldwide, the 911's legacy is far from over.

2024 Porsche 911 Price (MSRP)

The price of the 2024 Porsche 911 starts at $116,050 and goes up to $223,650 depending on the trim and package.

Trim Levels

Carrera: $116,050

Carrera 4: $123,350

Carrera T: $126,550

Carrera S: $132,950

Targa 4: $136,150

Carrera 4S: $140,250

Carrera GTS: $152,550

Targa 4S: $153,050

Carrera 4 GTS: $159,850

Targa GTS: $172,650

Dakar: $223,650

2024 Porsche 911 Reliability

Is the Porsche 911 a reliable vehicle? Yes, J.D. Power rates the Porsche 911 at 91/100 for reliability, which is among the best vehicles rated.

2024 Porsche 911 Specs at a Glance

These specs are for the 911 Carrera coupe. The 911 comes in many different configurations, which you can reference on Porsche.com

Vehicle Category: Sports Cars

Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (20/18/24)

Horsepower: 379 - 640

Seating Capacity: 4

Cargo Space: 4.6 cubic feet

Safety Rating: The 2024 Porsche 911 does not have a safety rating from the IIHS or the NHTSA.

View full specs below.

2024 Porsche 911 Review

The 2024 Porsche 911, like its long line of predecessors, is one of the very finest sports cars in the world and a benchmark all rivals aspire to beat. The 911 has evolved slowly but steadily over the decades, with the once-edgy handling dictated by a rear-engined configuration long since tamed and with almost all versions now getting turbo power.

Every 911 has been built with a flat-six engine, and even the least powerful 911 Carrera now makes 379 hp from its turbocharged 3.0-liter motor. At the other end of the range, the mighty Turbo S now makes a huge 640 hp. Coupe, cabriolet, and Targa roof configurations are offered, and so are rear-wheel drive and all-wheel drive on most variants - and Porsche still offers the chance to specify a manual gearbox in place of the double-clutch PDK transmission.

Aside from the regular 911 line, Porsche’s Motorsport Division also offers its own super-special models including the GT3 RS and limited 911 S/T - these still offer high-revving naturally aspirated engines, track-honed dynamics, and an even more scintillating driving experience.

Pros

All versions are great to drive

Breadth of range gives lots of choice

Motorsport Division cars are instant classics

Cons

Limited practicality - Coupe is a 2+2 rather than a true four-seater

Expensive options and limited standard equipment on cheaper versions

Infotainment system lacks smarts

Interior Photos of the 2024 Porsche 911

Exterior Photos of the 2024 Porsche 911

2024 Porsche 911 FAQs

2024 Porsche 911 Release Date

The 2024 Porsche 911 was released in late 2023 and is currently available at Porsche dealerships.

2024 Porsche 911 Competitors

Competitors of the 2024 Porsche 911 include the McLaren Artura, Chevrolet Corvette Z06, Maserati GranTurismo, Mercedes-AMG GT Coupe, Aston Martin Vantage, and Nissan GT-R. When shopping for a 2024 Porsche 911 you should consider other models in this competitive set.

2024 Porsche 911 MPG and Fuel Efficiency

What is the MPG for the 2024 Porsche 911?

The 2024 Porsche 911 gets 20 miles per gallon combined (city/hwy).

What is the gas tank size of the 2024 Porsche 911?

The 2024 Porsche 911 gas tank size is 16.9 gallons.

How much does gas cost to fill up the 2024 Porsche 911?

It costs approximately $70 to fill up the gas tank considering average gas prices.

What kind of gas does the 2024 Porsche 911 take?

The 2024 Porsche 911 takes premium unleaded gas.

2024 Porsche 911 Performance

What is the top speed for a 2024 Porsche 911?

The top speed for the 2024 Porsche 911 is 193 mph.

How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2024 Porsche 911?

The 0-60 time for the 2024 Porsche 911 is 2.8 seconds.

How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2024 Porsche 911?

The 1/4 mile time for the 2024 Porsche 911 is 10.9 seconds

What is the towing capacity of 2024 Porsche 911?

The towing capacity of the 2024 Porsche 911 is 967 pounds

2024 Porsche 911 Weight & Dimensions

How much does the 2024 Porsche 911 weigh?

The 2024 Porsche 911 weighs 3311 lbs.

What are the dimensions of 2024 Porsche 911?

The dimensions of the 2024 Porsche 911 are a wheelbase of 96.5 inches, length of 177.9 inches and width of 72.9 inches.

What is the height of 2024 Porsche 911?

The height of the 2024 Porsche 911 is 50.9 inches

How long is the 2024 Porsche 911?

The 2024 Porsche 911 is 177.9 inches long.

2024 Porsche 911 Manufacturing

Where is the 2024 Porsche 911 made?

The 2024 Porsche 911 is made in Zuffenhausen, Germany.

What is the 2024 Porsche 911 made out of?

The 2024 Porsche 911 is made out of galvanized steel and aluminum panels.

2024 Porsche 911 Safety Rating and Reliability

Is the 2024 Porsche 911 a reliable car?

The 2024 Porsche 911 has a 91/100 reliability rating according to J.D. Power

What is the safety rating of the 2024 Porsche 911?

The 2024 Porsche 911 does not have a safety rating from the IIHS or the NHTSA

2024 Porsche 911: Full Specs and Features

These specs are for the base 911 Carrera coupe. The 911 comes in many different configurations, which you can reference on Porsche.com

Vehicle

EPA Classification: Sports car

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Engine

Engine Order Code: D5S

Engine Type and Required Fuel: Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded H-6

Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 3.0 L/182

Fuel System: Gasoline Direct Injection

Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 379 @ 6500

Maximum Torque @ RPM: 331 @ 1950

Cooling System Capacity (quarts): NA

Transmission

Transmission Order Code: G1F

Transmission Description: Auto-Shift Manual w/OD

Number of Transmission Speeds: 8

First Gear Ratio (:1): 4.89

Second Gear Ratio (:1): 3.17

Third Gear Ratio (:1): 2.15

Fourth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.56

Fifth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.18

Sixth Gear Ratio (:1): 0.94

Seventh Gear Ratio (:1): 0.76

Eighth Gear Ratio (:1): 0.61

Reverse Ratio (:1): 3.99

Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): 3.39

Clutch Size: NA

Fuel Economy and Range

EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: NA

CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): 8.8 (2023)

Range, city/highway (miles): 304.20 / 405.60

EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): 20 (2023) / 18 (2023) / 24 (2023)

Fuel Tank

Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 16.9

Aux Fuel Tank Capacity (gallons): NA

Exterior Dimensions

Wheelbase (inches): 96.5

Length (inches): 177.9

Width, without mirrors (inches): 72.9

Height (inches): 51.1

Front Track Width (inches): 62.7

Rear Track Width (inches): 61.2

Minimum Ground Clearance (inches): NA

Interior Dimensions

Passenger / Seating Capacity: 4

Front Head Room (inches): NA

Front Leg Room (inches): NA

Front Shoulder Room (inches): NA

Front Hip Room (inches): NA

Second Row Head Room (inches): NA

Second Row Leg Room (inches): NA

Second Row Shoulder Room (inches): NA

Second Row Hip Room (inches): NA

Cargo Area Dimensions

Trunk Space (cubic feet): NA

Steering

Steering Type: Rack-Pinion

Turning Diameter / Radius, curb to curb (feet): 36.8

Suspension

Front Suspension Type: Strut

Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link

Brakes

Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc

Anti-Lock-Braking System: 4-Wheel

Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 13

Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 13

Wheels and Tires

Front Wheel Size (inches): 19 X 8.5

Front Wheel Material: Aluminum

Front Tire Size: P235/40YR19

Rear Wheel Size (inches): 20 X 11.5

Rear Wheel Material: Aluminum

Rear Tire Size: P295/35YR20

Towing

Maximum Trailer Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): NA

Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): NA

Maximum Trailer Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): NA

Maximum Tongue Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): NA

Weight Information

Base Curb Weight (pounds): 3354

Electrical

Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: NA

Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): NA

