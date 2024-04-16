2024 Nissan Z Specs, Features & Review - Complete Buyer's Guide

[table-of-contents] stripped

Overview

Nissan has been in the sports car game since the 1960s and the latest Z is the modern iteration of that long history. The 2024 Z nods to the past with a throwback rear-end design along with fully modern features and driving dynamics.

Things are impressive under the hood, too. The 400-hp twin-turbo V-6 engine delivers strong performance paired with either a nine-speed automatic transmission or a six-speed manual transmission.

The more powerful Z NISMO ups the ante on horsepower but all versions of the Z provide a satisfying and exciting driving experience that carries on the qualities that sports car drivers appreciated about the previous 370Z.

For sports car drivers seeking an engaging driving experience paired with a good-looking design, the Nissan Z should fit the bill.

2024 Nissan Z Price (MSRP)

The price of the 2024 Nissan Z starts at $43,450 and goes up to $66,230 depending on the trim and package.

Trim Levels

Sport: $43,450

Performance: $53,450

NISMO: $66,230

2024 Nissan Z Reliability

The 2024 Nissan Z does not have reliability ratings at this time.

2024 Nissan Z Specs At a Glance

Vehicle Category: Two-Seater Sports Car

Invoice Starting Price: $41,514.00

Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (20/18/24)

Horsepower: 400

Seating Capacity: 2

Cargo Space: 6.9 cubic feet

Safety Rating: The 2024 Nissan Z does not yet have a safety rating.

View full specs below.

Interior Photos of the 2024 Nissan Z

Nissan

Exterior Photos of the 2024 Nissan Z

Nissan

2024 Nissan Z FAQs

2024 Nissan Z Release Date

The 2024 Nissan Z was released earlier this year and is currently available at Nissan dealerships.

2024 Nissan Z Competitors

Competitors of the 2024 Nissan Z include the Chevrolet Corvette, BMW Z4, Toyota GR Supra, Lotus Emira, and Jaguar F-Type. When shopping for a 2024 Nissan Z you should consider other models in this competitive set.

2024 Nissan Z MPG and Fuel Efficiency

What is the MPG for the 2024 Nissan Z?

The 2024 Nissan Z gets 20 miles per gallon, combined (city/hwy).

What is the gas tank size of the 2024 Nissan Z?

The 2024 Nissan Z gas tank size is 16.4 gallons, about average for a car in this class.

How much does gas cost to fill up the 2024 Nissan Z?

It costs approximately $60 to fill up the gas tank considering average gas prices.

What kind of gas does the 2024 Nissan Z take?

The 2024 Nissan Z takes premium unleaded gas.

2024 Nissan Z Performance

What is the top speed for a 2024 Nissan Z?

The top speed for the 2024 Nissan Z is 155 mph.

How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2024 Nissan Z?

The 0-60 time for the 2024 Nissan Z is 4.1 seconds.

How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2024 Nissan Z?

The 1/4 mile time for the 2024 Nissan Z is 12.6 seconds.

What is the towing capacity of 2024 Nissan Z?

Towing is not recommended with the 2024 Nissan Z.

2024 Nissan Z Weight and Dimensions

Where is the 2024 Nissan Z made?

The 2024 Nissan Z is made in Japan.

What is the 2024 Nissan Z made out of?

The 2024 Nissan Z is made out of galvanized steel and aluminum panels.

2024 Nissan Z Manufacturing

Is the 2024 Nissan Z a reliable car?

The 2024 Nissan Z does not have reliability ratings at this time.

What is the safety rating of the 2024 Nissan Z?

The 2024 Nissan Z does not yet have a safety rating

2024 Nissan Z: Full Specs and Features

These specs are for the standard Nissan Z, you can view the specs for the more-powerful Z NISMO here.

Vehicle

EPA Classification: Two Seaters

Drivetrain: Rear Wheel Drive

Engine

Engine Order Code: NA

Engine Type and Required Fuel: Twin Turbo Premium Unleaded V-6

Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 3.0 L/183

Fuel System: Gasoline Direct Injection

Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 400 @ 6400

Maximum Torque @ RPM: 350 @ 1600

Transmission

Transmission Order Code: NA

Transmission Description: 6-speed Manual w/OD or 9-speed automatic

Number of Transmission Speeds: 6 or 9 First Gear Ratio (:1): 3.79

Second Gear Ratio (:1): 2.33

Third Gear Ratio (:1): 1.62

Fourth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.27

Fifth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.00

Sixth Gear Ratio (:1): 0.80

Reverse Ratio (:1): 3.45

Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): 3.54

Fuel Economy and Range

EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: 4.0

CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): 8.9

Range, city/highway (miles): 295.20 / 393.60

EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): 20 / 18 / 24

Fuel Tank

Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 16.4

Exterior Dimensions

Wheelbase (inches): 100.4

Length (inches): 172.4

Width, without mirrors (inches): 72.6

Height (inches): 51.8

Front Track Width (inches): 61.6

Rear Track Width (inches): 62.8

Minimum Ground Clearance (inches): 4.8

Interior Dimensions

Passenger / Seating Capacity: 2

Total Passenger Volume (cubic feet): 51.4

Front Head Room (inches): 38.2

Front Leg Room (inches): 42.9

Front Shoulder Room (inches): 54.2

Front Hip Room (inches): 54.6

Steering

Steering Type: Rack-Pinion

Turning Diameter / Radius, curb to curb (feet): 34.2

Suspension

Front Suspension Type: Double Wishbone

Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link

Brakes

Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc

Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 12.6

Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 12.1

Wheels and Tires

Front Wheel Size (inches): 18 X 9

Front Wheel Material: Aluminum

Front Tire Size: P245/45WR18

Rear Wheel Size (inches): 18 X 9

Rear Wheel Material: Aluminum

Rear Tire Size: P245/45WR18

Towing

Maximum Towing Capacity (pounds): NA

Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): NA

Weight Information

Base Curb Weight (pounds): 3486

Electrical

Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: NA

Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): NA

Why Trust Us?

Road & Track is a window into a nearly unattainable car-centric lifestyle. In our pixels and pages, readers feel what it’s like to drive the most incredible cars, view the most exclusive collections, and travel the world to witness the stories that will become legends of the road.

We cherish enthusiast vehicles of all speeds and abilities, and strive to deliver every sound, smell, g-force, and glint of polished metal as though our community members experienced it themselves.

Road & Track is written for the automotive enthusiast, covering car and motorsport news, blended with wide-ranging feature stories, investigations, reviews, and columns.

Road & Track's road tests and comparison tests are the most thorough in the industry, focusing primarily on domestic and imported sports cars and sports sedans that are a cut above the ordinary in performance, handling, engineering, and efficiency. These are cars that, above all, are fun to drive.

Learn more about our team here.

More Car Reviews

Honda Civic | Mazda Miata | Toyota Tacoma | Ford F-150 | Ford Bronco | Toyota Crown | Dodge Charger | Nissan Z | Porsche 911 | Dodge Hornet | Subaru WRX | Honda CR-V | Acura Integra | Hyundai Santa Cruz | Toyota 4-Runner | Ram 1500 | GMC Sierra | Toyota Camry | Jeep Grand Cherokee | Tesla Model 3 | Honda Accord | Ford Explorer

You Might Also Like