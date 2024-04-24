2024 Ford Bronco Specs, Features & Review - Complete Buyer's Guide



Overview

The Bronco took a hiatus beginning in the Nineties until 2021 and returned to revive the enthusiasm over one of Ford's most off-road capable SUVs.

The new truck builds upon the legacy of the classic Bronco by offering off-road capabilities in a package that few other SUVs can. Available in two-door or four-door variations, the Bronco additionally offers the choice of an inline-four, or two twin-turbo V-6 engines.

In a class with relatively few direct competitors, the Bronco is Ford's answer to the popular Jeep Wrangler, which can come similarly equipped in two or four-door variations with a choice of different engines.

Shoppers looking for an off-road capable SUV will want to consider the Bronco as it is among the most capable off-road SUVs available.

2024 Ford Bronco Price (MSRP)

The price of the 2024 Bronco starts at $41,525 and goes up to $71,580 depending on the trim and package.

Trim Levels

Big Bend: $41,525 (2-dr)

Black Diamond: $45,225 (2-dr)

Outer Banks: $49,085 (4-dr)

Heritage Edition: $50,450 (2-dr)

Badlands: $51,990 (2-dr)

Everglades: $57,615 (4-dr)

Wildtrak: $62,120 (2-dr)

Heritage Limited Edition: $71,580 (2-dr)

2024 Ford Bronco Reliability

Is the Bronco a reliable vehicle? The 2024 Ford Bronco has an average reliability rating of 75/100 from J.D. Power.

2024 Ford Bronco Specs at a Glance

Vehicle Category: Midsize SUV

Base Invoice Price: $40,535.00

Fuel Economy: EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (20/20/21)

Horsepower: 275-330

Seating Capacity: 4 (2-dr), 5 (4-dr)

Cargo Space: 52.3 cubic feet (2-dr), 77.6 cubic feet (4-dr)

Safety Rating: 5 Stars (NHTSA)

2024 Ford Bronco Review



The reborn Ford Bronco was almost destined to be a success based on its retro styling alone. Luckily for buyers and long-time fans alike, Ford has managed to produce an off-roader that delivers on the promise of its icon status. The Bronco is easier to live with than the more old-school Wrangler, but a luxury SUV this is not. A noisy cabin and coarse ride are worthy trade-offs for open-air wheeling, however.

Pros

Approachable on- and off-road

Varied model lineup

Open-air capabilities

Raptor offering

Cons

Waitlist woes

Noisy cabin experience

Noticeable brake dive

Interior Photos of the 2024 Ford Bronco

Exterior Photos of the 2024 Ford Bronco

2024 Ford Bronco FAQs

2024 Ford Bronco Release Date

The 2024 Ford Bronco was released in late 2023 and is currently available at Ford dealerships.

2024 Ford Bronco Competitors

Competitors of the 2024 Ford Bronco include other off-road capable SUVs such as the Jeep Wrangler and Toyota 4Runner alongside other midsize SUVs such as the Hyundai Santa Fe, Jeep Grand Cherokee, Honda Passport, Nissan Pathfinder, among others. When shopping for a 2024 Bronco you should consider other models in this competitive set.

2024 Ford Bronco MPG and Fuel Efficiency

What is the MPG for the 2024 Ford Bronco?

The 2024 Ford Bronco gets 20 miles per gallon combined (city/hwy).

What is the gas tank size of the 2024 Ford Bronco?

The 2024 Ford Bronco gas tank size is 20.8 gallons which is relatively common for a vehicle of its size.

How much does gas cost to fill up the 2024 Ford Bronco?

It costs approximately $52 to fill up the gas tank considering average gas prices.

What kind of gas does the 2024 Ford Bronco take?

The 2024 Ford Bronco takes regular unleaded gas.

2024 Ford Bronco Performance

What is the top speed for a 2024 Ford Bronco?

The top speed for the 2024 Ford Bronco is 99 mph.

How fast is the 0-60 time for a 2024 Ford Bronco?

The 0-60 time for the 2024 Ford Bronco is 7.1 seconds.

How fast is the quarter mile time for a 2024 Ford Bronco?

The 1/4 mike time for the 2024 Ford Bronco is 15 seconds.

What is the towing capacity of 2024 Ford Bronco?

The towing capacity of the 2024 Ford Bronco is 3,500 pounds.

2024 Ford Bronco Weight and Dimensions

How much does the 2024 Ford Bronco weigh?

The 2024 Ford Bronco weighs 5,296 lbs.

What are the dimensions of 2024 Ford Bronco?

The dimensions of the 2024 Ford Bronco are a wheelbase of 100.4 inches (2-dr), 116.1 inches (4-dr), length of 173.7 inches (2-dr), 198.9 inches (4-dr) and width of 79.4 inches.

What is the height of 2024 Ford Bronco?

The height of the 2024 Ford Bronco is 78.7 inches.

How long is the 2024 Ford Bronco?

The 2024 Ford Bronco is 173.7 inches (2-dr), 198.9 inches (4-dr)



.

2024 Ford Bronco Manufacturing

Where is the 2024 Ford Bronco made?

The 2024 Ford Bronco is made in Wayne, Michigan.

What is the 2024 Ford Bronco made out of?

The 2024 Ford Bronco is made out of fully galvanized steel panels.

2024 Ford Bronco Safety Rating and Reliability

Is the 2024 Ford Bronco a reliable car?

The 2024 Ford Bronco has a 75/100 reliability score according to J.D. Power

What is the safety rating of the make model?

The Ford Bronco has a safety rating of 5 stars according to the NHTSA.

2024 Ford Bronco: Full Specs and Features

These specs cover the base, Big Bend trim Ford Bronco. The Bronco is available in many different configurations and some of these numbers may vary, you can explore the complete Bronco lineup on Ford.com.

Vehicle

Drivetrain: Four-wheel-drive

Engine

Engine Order Code: 99P

Engine Type and Required Fuel: Twin-Turbo Regular Unleaded V-6

Displacement (liters/cubic inches): 2.3 L Ti-VCT I-4, 2.7 L Ti-VCT V-6, 3.0L Ti-VCT V-6

Fuel System: Port/Direct Injection

Maximum Horsepower @ RPM: 315 @ 5500

Maximum Torque @ RPM: 410 @ 3250

Cooling System Capacity (quarts): NA

Engine Oil Cooler: None

Transmission

Transmission Order Code: 44T

Transmission Description: 7-Speed Manual or 10-Speed Automatic w/OD

Number of Transmission Speeds: 10 (Automatic)

First Gear Ratio (:1): 4.71

Second Gear Ratio (:1): 3.00

Third Gear Ratio (:1): 2.15

Fourth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.77

Fifth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.52

Sixth Gear Ratio (:1): 1.27

Seventh Gear Ratio (:1): 1.00

Eighth Gear Ratio (:1): 0.85

Reverse Ratio (:1): 4.88

Final Drive Axle Ratio (:1): NA

Transfer Case Model: Electronic

Transfer Case Gear Ratio, high (:1): NA

Transfer Case Gear Ratio, low (:1): NA

Clutch Size: NA

Fuel Economy and Range

EPA Greenhouse Gas Score: NA

CO2 Emissions, 15K mi/year (tons): 10.4 (2023)

Range, city/highway (miles): 353.60 / 353.60

EPA Fuel Economy, combined/city/highway (mpg): 17 (2023) / 17 (2023) / 17 (2023)

Fuel Tank

Fuel Capacity / Gas Tank Size: 16.9 - 20.8 gallons

Aux Fuel Tank Capacity (gallons): NA

Exterior Dimensions

Wheelbase (inches): 100.4 inches (2-dr), 116.1 inches (4-dr)

Length (inches): 173.7 inches (2-dr), 198.9 inches (4-dr)

Width, without mirrors (inches): 79.3

Height (inches): 75.3

Front Track Width (inches): 66.9

Rear Track Width (inches): 66.9

Minimum Ground Clearance (inches): 11.5

Interior Dimensions

Passenger / Seating Capacity: 4 (2-dr), 5 (4-dr)

Front Head Room (inches): 41.0 (2-dr), 40.8 (4-dr)

Front Leg Room (inches): 43.1

Front Shoulder Room (inches): 57.1

Front Hip Room (inches): 56.3 (2-dr), 55.9 (4-dr)

Second Row Head Room (inches): 39.8 (2-dr), 40.1 (4-dr)

Second Row Leg Room (inches): 35.7 (2-dr), 36.3 (4-dr)

Second Row Shoulder Room (inches): 51.8 (2-dr), 56.5 (4-dr)

Second Row Hip Room (inches): 43.3 (2-dr), 54.8 (4-dr)

Cargo Area Dimensions

Cargo Space/Area Behind Front Row (cubic feet): 52.3 (2-dr), 77.6 (4-dr)

Cargo Space/Area Behind Second Row (cubic feet): 22.4 (2-dr), 35.6 (4-dr)

Steering

Steering Type: Rack-Pinion

Suspension

Front Suspension Type: Short And Long Arm

Rear Suspension Type: Multi-Link

Brakes

Brake Type: 4-Wheel Disc

Anti-Lock-Braking System: 4-Wheel

Front Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 12.2

Rear Brake Rotors, diameter x thickness (inches): 12.1

Wheels and Tires

Front Wheel Size (inches): 17 X 8.5

Front Wheel Material: Aluminum

Front Tire Size: LT315/70R17

Rear Wheel Size (inches): 17 X 8.5

Rear Wheel Material: Aluminum

Rear Tire Size: LT315/70R17

Spare Wheel Size (inches): Full-Size

Spare Wheel Material: Aluminum

Spare Tire Size: Full-Size

Towing

Maximum Towing Capacity (pounds): 3500

Maximum Trailer Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 3500

Maximum Tongue Weight, dead weight hitch (pounds): 350

Maximum Trailer Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 3500

Maximum Tongue Weight, weight distributing hitch (pounds): 350

Weight Information

Base Curb Weight (pounds): 4935

Electrical

Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F (2nd): 800

Cold Cranking Amps @ 0° F: 800

Maximum Alternator Capacity (amps): 250

