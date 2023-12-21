18-Year Old GTA 6 Hacker Sentenced To Life In Hospital Prison
The 18-year old hacker responsible for stealing and releasing dozens of clips of Grand Theft Auto 6 last year has been sentenced to life in hospital prison. He can only be released in the future if doctors decide he’s no longer a danger to others, the BBC reports.
Arion Kurtaj was arrested by London police in Oxford September 2022 shortly after a hacking spree ended with tons of in-development footage from Rockstar Games being unleashed on the internet. He pled not-guilty at the time, and later stood trial for cybercrimes associated with the hacking outfit Lapsus$ that included breaching Uber and Nvidia in addition to leaking the previously unrevealed blockbuster, GTA 6.
Read more
The Google Play Store Ruling Is Bad News for Longtime Android Phone Users
Behold the Mega Lake: Earth's Largest Lake in History Lands in Guinness Book of Records
Russia Has A New Electric Car That's Totally Going To Destroy Tesla
This New Development Could Make Cardi B and Offset’s Split Uglier
Users Flock to Threads as X Suffers Largest Outage Since Musk Takeover
More from Kotaku
A Black Mother Read the Conditions of Her 10-Year-Old Son's Probation. This is How She Responded.
Researchers Test 2,400-Year-Old Leather and Realize It's Made of Human Skin
Sign up for Kotaku's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.