14 texts to not send your ex on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is around the corner, which means it's everyone's least favorite time of the year: reminiscing on V-Days past.
With memories of former flames making their annual resurgence, it is essential to remember one thing: do. not. text. your. exes.
Don't text these people. It isn't good for you, it isn't good for them and it definitely isn't good for the new person in your life wondering why you're texting "Sal from camp."
We get it, the temptation is real — but really, it's almost definitely not going to be worth it.
Okay, great. Now that the PSA is out of the way, if you're like us and you really, really can't fight the ex-text impulse, at least avoid these 14 confirmed horrible messages.
1. The Desperate "BCC" Text
Image: christina careaga/mashable
Image: christina careaga/mashable
2. The "Are you mad" Text
Image: CHRISTINA CAREAGA/MASHABLE
3. The "Above This" Text
Image: CHRISTINA CAREAGA/MASHABLE
4. The "Our show" Revival Text
Image: CHRISTINA CAREAGA/MASHABLE
5. The "SOS" Text
Image: CHRISTINA CAREAGA/MASHABLE
6. The "Wrong number" Text
Image: CHRISTINA CAREAGA/MASHABLE
7. The "It's not even about you" Text
Image: christina careaga/mashable
8. The "Things are going great" Text
Image: christina careaga/mashable
9. The "What are you even doing" Text
Image: CHRISTINA CAREAGA/MASHABLE
10. The "Sad Quote" Text
11. The "Just trying to make conversation" Text
Image: CHRISTINA CAREAGA/MASHABLE
12. The "I'm clearly not over this" Text
Image: CHRISTINA CAREAGA/MASHABLE
13. The "Look at me with a baby" Text
Image: CHRISTINA CAREAGA/MASHABLE
And, for the love of God, whatever you do,
14. Do. Not. Do. This.
Image: CHRISTINA CAREAGA/MASHABLE
Happy Valentine's Day, fellow thirsties. Let's stay safe out there.