14 texts to not send your ex on Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is around the corner, which means it's everyone's least favorite time of the year: reminiscing on V-Days past.

With memories of former flames making their annual resurgence, it is essential to remember one thing: do. not. text. your. exes.

Don't text these people. It isn't good for you, it isn't good for them and it definitely isn't good for the new person in your life wondering why you're texting "Sal from camp."

We get it, the temptation is real — but really, it's almost definitely not going to be worth it.

SEE ALSO: Facebook will capitalize on your broken heart — just in time for Valentine's Day

Okay, great. Now that the PSA is out of the way, if you're like us and you really, really can't fight the ex-text impulse, at least avoid these 14 confirmed horrible messages.

1. The Desperate "BCC" Text

Image: christina careaga/mashable

Image: christina careaga/mashable





2. The "Are you mad" Text

Image: CHRISTINA CAREAGA/MASHABLE

3. The "Above This" Text

Read More