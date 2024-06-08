11 Fascinating Facts You Didn’t Know About the Record-Busting Rimac Nevera

After notching 23 world records for speed and performance in a single day in 2023, the all-electric Rimac Nevera hypercar is often described by numbers, by its other-worldly specs. 1,914 horsepower. Zero to 60 in 1.74 seconds. 100 in 3.21. 249 mph in 29.93, 1.5 seconds quicker than the Koenigsegg Regera. And, of course, it’s $2.5 million price tag. However, Rimac is more than a company that wants to dazzle you with impressive digits around electric hypercars. (In fact, founder Mate Rimac’s been clear that the future of his company isn’t even wholly electric vehicles.)

Mate Rimac was a company of one when he converted his E30 to a performance EV as a proof of concept 15 years ago. Since, Rimac has merged with Bugatti, now employs more than 2,200 people, and Rimac Technology spun off as its own entity to provide engineering and EV tech for the likes of BWM, Porsche, Hyundai, Aston Martin, and Pininfarina (and a few others the company can’t yet disclose).

Here are 11 fascinating Rimac facts beyond the spec stats.

