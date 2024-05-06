100-foot Verizon cell tower proposed off Woodbridge Avenue in Edison

EDISON – A 102-foot-high Verizon Wireless antenna on top of a nearly 200-foot-high transmission tower may be coming to a Woodbridge Avenue site.

Applicant New York SMSA Limited Partnership, doing business as Verizon Wireless, which is the contract lessee for a portion of the property at 2387 Woodbridge Ave., is looking to install a wireless telecommunication facility on an existing PSE&G transmission tower on the property, located in a general business zone, according to public documents.

Verizon Wireless will be seeking Zoning Board of Adjustment approval for use, height and bulk variances and site plan approval for the project which is scheduled to be heard on May 14.

The wireless telecommunications facility will include, but is not limited to, nine panel antennas installed at a height of 102.5 feet on the existing 178-foot-high PSE&G electric transmission tower on the property. On the ground, the applicant will install four cabinets, two now and two in the future, two GPS antennas, one work light and accessories surrounded by an 8-foot-high chain-link fence, the public documents say.

A use variance is needed because wireless telecommunication facilities are not permitted in the general business zone. A height variance also is needed because the maximum permitted height in the zone is 35 feet, the public documents say.

In addition, bulk variances are being requested related to minimum rear yard setback, minimum distance between a tower base and property line and minimum distance between a tower base and residence or school.

The site is also near a gas line, according to the public documents.

