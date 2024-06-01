10 years later, thousands of cars in KC metro remain unfixed from Takata airbag recall

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — You might remember the image of a Takata airbag exploding and the shrapnel flying inside the car.

Exploding Takata airbags are blamed for the deaths of more than two dozen people and the injuries of another 400. A national recall was issued 10 years ago, so you would think the problem was solved. But you would be wrong.

“We went back to check and see on how it’s doing and frankly we were alarmed to discover that more than 6.4 million cars still have unfixed Takata airbags in them today,” said Patrick Olsen, editor-in-chief of CarFax.

In Missouri there are still 104,000 cars with an unfixed Takata airbag recall. In the Kansas City metro, there are 47,000.

How to avoid price surges when traveling overseas

Unfixed Takata recalls are such a big problem that auto manufacturers are sending crews into neighborhoods to track down the owners of these cars to remind them to get their airbag replaced.

The car models affected by the recall are vast and involve 19 automakers, covering models from 2000 to 2012.

Summer is the most dangerous time for these exploding airbags. Olsen explained why:

“The way that the Takata airbags are supposed to work is that they have a chemical mixture inside and when your car gets hit, the chemicals mix and it creates an explosion that inflates the airbag protecting drivers and passengers.

What happened in these airbags though is that prolonged exposure to heat and humidity – and I’ve been in Kansas City in the summer and you’ve got plenty of both — moisture can get into these chemicals.”

Olsen said heat and humidity cause the chemicals to explode with a greater force than intended. It’s a force so strong that it can turn the metal ring around the airbag into shrapnel.

Read more Problem Solvers investigations on FOX4

It’s free to get this problem fixed and it usually only takes about an hour.

To determine whether your car has a Takata airbag, you can check for free on the Carfax website, just got to the recall page and type in your car’s VIN.

You can also run the same check using the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration page. It only takes a few seconds and it might save your life.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.