These $10 wireless earbuds have a cool feature that Apple should’ve used on the AirPods

Apple’s new AirPods are wildly popular. So much so, that they’re still impossible to find unless you want to pay a premium and get them on Amazon. The fact that they’re cord-free, truly wireless earbuds is a big part of the draw for Apple’s new in-ear headphones, but it’s also a bit of an issue for many users who are afraid that the AirPods are too easy to lose. In fact, accessories like the Spigen TEKA RA100 AirPods Strap are extremely popular because they help ensure AirPods are secure… basically by turning AirPods into any normal wireless earbuds.

Here’s a different take on this design concept. The AXGIO Mini Pro is a tiny Bluetooth earbuds that sits comfortably in the ear when it’s being used as a Bluetooth headset for phone calls. But if you buy two of them, a nifty design feature allows you to tether them with a cord and transform them into stereo wireless headphones.

These little earbuds are always affordable at $15 each, but use the coupon code CI3R85KK at checkout and you’ll be able to buy them for just $10.04 a piece.

Here are some highlights from the product page:

Up to 6 hours of continuous talk time, up to 5 hours of music time(at half of full volume), up to 3 hours of music time(at full volume), display bluetooth headset’s battery level on iOS; Auto-turn off without connection for 10 min with Deep Sleep power-saving mode

10 sizes of ear tips included 4 pieces of Oval shape (S/M/L/XL) and 3 pieces of Dual shape (S/M/L) and 3 pieces of triple layers shape (S/M/L) for a custom fit, this gives you various choice and the utmost comfort while wearing. An exquisite storage case for convenient portability.

Mono and dual channel optional, the main earbud can be used independently, or used with a wired assistant earbud to change mono into dual channel. Coming out clear sound for stream music and phone calls

Access to Multipoint connections between two mobile phones at the same time and ready to answer the incoming call of one phone any time, say “Yes” to answer and “No” to reject calls; Good call quality and range.

Support Stream Music/Video/Audio (with A2DP/AVRCP), and apps such as Siri, voice memo, Pandora, audiobooks, Movies and Netflix, YouTube; Bluetooth V4.0: Compatible with Most Bluetooth Enable Device – Smartphone, Tablet, Laptop, PSP etc.

AXGIO Mini Pro Minimal Bluetooth Earbud Headset with Mic for Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 5S, 5c, 5,…: $10.04 (use code CI3R85KK by 3/9)

AXGIO Mini Pro Minimal Wireless Earbud Headset with Mic for Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 5S, 5c, 5,…: $10.04 (use code CI3R85KK by 3/9)

AXGIO Mini Pro Minimal Wireless Earbud Headset with Mic for Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 5S, 5c, 5,…: $10.04 (use code CI3R85KK by 3/9)





Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com