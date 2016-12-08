10 paid iPhone apps on sale for free today

Is your bank account balance bumming you out now that we’re in the heart of the holiday shopping season? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered with a great list of paid iPhone and iPad apps that are all on sale for free for a limited time. Hey, every dollar counts, so definitely check them out.





These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Quick Search Browser

Normally $0.99.

No more wasting of your time with your slow browser! Lightning fast browser specially tailored to search as quickly as possible!

# Features

– Light-weight web browser with a set of handy features to search as quickly as possible. – Just double tap on the browser screen to instantly start your next search. – Automatic keyword suggestions as you type. Just tap on a suggestion to Google it. – Minimum input to reach your keyword. Long tap on a keyword suggestion to get new ones based on it. – Long tap on a word on the web page to look it up directly. – Tap [+] button to quickly add the current page to your bookmarks. – Bookmarks, page history and search keyword history are available for your convenience. – Compatible with iCloud. You can share your bookmarks between your iPhones and iPads. – Fast to launch, no frustrating delays throughout your web browsing experience.

Call Blocker

Normally $0.99.

Call Blocker™ – Block Spam・Unwanted calls – Call Blocker™ is an application that blocks calls you want to block. Main features:

– It is possible to block calls by easily adding the Spam Calls and Unwanted Calls to the block list unlimitedly.

– Block spam mail (SMS / MMS) Or Unwanted messages.

– You can pause the rejected phone and restart it.

– We support 239 countries and regions all over the world.

– You can check blocked calls at “Phone->Recents”.

– Report spam phone number and communicate with everyone.











Instructions for use

– Download, launch the Call Blocker™.

– Let’s move of a mobile phone to the “Settings”.

– Let’s choose the “Phone” from the settings.

– Let’s choose the “Incoming rejection setting and called ID” from the phone.

– Let’s to enable it to find a Call Blocker™.

– Let’s complete return to the Call Blocker™.













