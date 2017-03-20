10 paid iPhone apps on sale for free today

The start of a new week means the start of a fresh new series on the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that go on sale for free each day. We’re kicking things off on Monday with a solid list of 10 apps you’ll definitely want to check out. Just remember that each of these sales could be over at any point in time, so definitely make sure you check them out as soon as you can.
Don't Miss: Thanks for fixing my iPhone again, Google
These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.
HyperMovieMaker Pro
Normally $4.99.
Pro version is here! No Ads, All Features unlocked.
Get the best video editor out on the store TODAY!
Ultra high speed video editor and movie maker.
Easily combine, trim, add music, and edit your videos to share them on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and more.
Features:
– Video Clip Combiner
– Slowmo/Speedup
– Borders
– Filters
– Text
– Music
– Blur
– Emojis
– Stickers
– Quick Share to platforms
– Much more!
Send us your feedback and we will continue to improve the app!
Rock Paper Scissors
Normally $0.99.
Challenge your Girlfriend, Boyfriend or a friend for an expensive coffee @Starbucks with Rock Paper Scissor!!!
Rock Paper Scissor iMessage app, lets you to play with contacts in your iMessage.
Download the app, open iMessage, select Rock Paper Scissor app, select your opponent, select your moves and send. Now wait for your opponent to respond and check who won to get expensive coffee at Starbucks.
Game rules: (if you don’t know)
* Paper wraps Rock
* Rock smashes Scissors
* Scissors cut Paper
Designed and implemented following iMessage guidelines to give you an easy to use and lightweight accessory that you will love to have.
Rock Paper will be continually updated and maintained for enjoyment.
Love our app? Write us an App Store review!
Have Fun!!
Weight Tracker
Normally $0.99.
Tracking the weight while losing or getting it is a necessary part of the process. Weight Tracker will help you not only lead the history of changing weight, set the goal, know your BMI, but also in a literal sense “see” your changes.
In Weight Tracker there is a real cool function – you can take pictures in the style “Before and After”, which can motivate you for further working about yourself, also your friends and acquaintances who came across with the same problem. You can take pictures face and profile with the help of built-in function and easily join any two photos in one with dates, weight for each photo and period of the past time. Just choose 2 photos and click “Save to Photos” and a ready picture will appear in your photo album.
Weight Tracker has a built-in indicator BMI, so just showing your new weight , you can see your new state in a real time according to scale from “Underweight and Overweight”.
Key functions:
– Chart of weight changing
– Indicator of movement to the goal
– Making images in the style “Before and After”
– Function of making photos in “Face and Profile”
– Indicator BMI
– Setting goal
– Built-in information
TaskOrganizer
Normally $0.99.
TaskOrganizer – App with a new approach to the management of tasks lists.
The possibility of dividing tasks lists into various areas will help you to sort all your tasks and easily get access to them. For each area, you can give a rate of the current situation, set an icon and choose a colour.
Making up collections of tasks, you can separately keep and work with the tasks for the day, month, year and even with aims for a whole life. With the help of the project settings, you can set your own collections you need.
The most simple function of a random choice of the next task will help you to do more tasks daily. The app allows you to make a choice from all the tasks or from the tasks with pointed priority.
Key Features:
– Customizable areas
– Unlimited set of collections tasks
– Multiple projects
– “Accelerator productivity”
– Setting priorities for the task
– Adding tags for task
– Percentage of each area
– Percentage of all the collection on the whole
– Pleasant not boring interface with a coloured circle in the center.
Dizzy Ninja
Normally $1.99.
Tap screen to jump and pass the hurdles and obstacles. Latest arcade game with cool ninja characters features. Earn points to activate characters and levels. Smooth game play with engaging graphics, more levels and characters will be available soon.
Dizzy Ninja Features:
Different Ninja Characters
Unlock Ninja levels
Tap ninja to jump
Color switch like ninja jumping
This game is definitely one of the most amazing FREE Arcade games unlike the swaggy ninja, this is more tough engaging and challenging. Play it, share this ninja game with your friends and send us your feedback regarding this game, we will listen to our audience and will upgrade the game accordingly, so yes, your voice will be heard.
Easy Transit
Normally $0.99.
Are you tired of running to catch your bus, train or streetcar?
Are you tired of waiting in the cold/rain/sun for your ride?
With Easy Transit, you will know when to head out to your stop to be on time. No more stress!
Features include:
– Real-time location system: See exactly where your ride is at.
– Proximity alarms: The app will let you know when the next ride is coming.
– Favorite routes: Select the routes you ride the most for easy access.
– Support for 37 transit agencies in USA and Canada. More coming soon!
Currently supported transit agencies are:
SF MUNI, San Francisco, CA
CTA Bus, Chicago, IL
NYC MTA – Bronx, Bronx, New York, NY
NYC MTA – Brooklyn, Brooklyn, New York, NY
NYC MTA – Staten Island, Staten Island, New York, NY
AC Transit, Alameda, CA
CMRT and Howard Transit, Columbia, MD
Cape Cod Regional Transit, Cape Cod, MA
Chapel Hill Transit, Chapel Hill, NC
Charles River TMA EZRide, Cambridge, MA
Charm City Circulator, Baltimore, MD
City of Oxford, Oxford, MS
NYC Downtown Connection, New York, NY
Dumbarton Express, Palo Alto, CA
Emery-Go-Round, Emeryville, CA
Glendale Beeline, Glendale, CA
Gold Coast Transit, Oxnard, CA
Los Angeles Metro, Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles Rail, Los Angeles, CA
Massachusetts Bay Transit, Cambridge, MA
Moorpark Transit, Moorpark, CA
North County Transit District, San Diego, CA
Omnitrans, San Bernardino, CA
Pensacola Beach (SRIA), Santa Rosa Island, FL
Portland Streetcar, Portland, OR
Prince George’s County, Largo, MD
RTC RIDE, Reno, NV
Radford Transit, Radford, VA
Roosevelt Island, Roosevelt Island, NY
Seattle Streetcar, Seattle, WA
SVT, Simi Valley, CA
Thousand Oaks Transit (TOT), Thousand Oaks, CA
Unitrans ASUCD Davis, Davis, CA
Ventura Intercity (VISTA), Ventura County, CA
Societe de transport de Laval, Laval, Quebec
Toronto Transit Commission, Toronto, Ontario
Washington DC Circulator, Washington DC, DC
Video Joiner
Normally $0.99.
* OVER 1 MILLION DOWNLOADS!
Simply merge two video clips from two separate videos into one video!
not only that, add your own music to the background!
Vary simple to use and nice to have.
Doodle Stick
Normally $0.99.
* OVER 1 MILLION DOWNLOADS ++
Welcome to Doodle Stick
Your goal is to knock out all Doodle Sticks as fast as possible to unlock the next levels. Each level you progress new doodle sticks will start appearing for your to knock them out.
Amazing Graphics, like Real.
Amazing Sound Effects.
Amazing Game Center to track your score.
Amazing Levels to keep your entertained.
Cleaner Pro
Normally $3.99.
* Over 2,000,000 people love Cleaner Pro :)
* Easily Remove Duplicate Contacts! *
MAIN FEATURES
○ Find & Merge duplicate contacts!
○ Remove contacts without name or phone number
○ One tap to backup your contacts!
○ Quickly find the contacts you need
Your contacts are the most important data in your phone which easily becomes messy if not consistently updated.
Cleaner Pro easily helps you detect and merge duplicate contacts.
SIMPLY MERGE DUPLICATE CONTACTS
○ Find & Merge duplicate contacts!
○ Find & merge contacts with similar names.
○ Find & Merge contacts with duplicate phone or email.
CLEANUP
○ Remove contacts without name
○ Remove contacts without phone & email
BACKUP
○ One tap to backup your contacts!
○ Quickly export your backups to Dropbox, Google Drive, Email
○ Move contacts between accounts (Exchange, iCloud, Local Address Book)
SMART FILTERS
○ Quickly find the contacts you need
○ Filter contacts by Company & Job title
○ Filter contacts by upcoming birthday & creation date
Type
Normally $1.99.
Add a message to your photo, and make it look beautiful with powerful styling options provided by Type.
– 75 predefined fonts with different type faces.
– add your own fonts by downloading from the internet, or importing in the app’s Document folder through iTunes. The app can open .otf, .ttf fonts and .zip archives.
– 18 blending options.
– add an outer shadow, inner shadow, stroke, background color, fill with gradient, etc.
– undo & redo support.
– Photos extension
Trending right now:
- New leaks show how impressive Samsung’s Galaxy S8 design truly is
- Nintendo finally issued a formal response to the biggest problem people have with the Switch
- Galaxy S8 leaks: The 10 biggest leaks you missed over the weekend