10 paid iPhone apps on sale for free today

The start of a new week means the start of a fresh new series on the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that go on sale for free each day. We’re kicking things off on Monday with a solid list of 10 apps you’ll definitely want to check out. Just remember that each of these sales could be over at any point in time, so definitely make sure you check them out as soon as you can.





Don't Miss: Thanks for fixing my iPhone again, Google

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

HyperMovieMaker Pro

Normally $4.99.

Pro version is here! No Ads, All Features unlocked.

Get the best video editor out on the store TODAY!

Ultra high speed video editor and movie maker.

Easily combine, trim, add music, and edit your videos to share them on YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, and more.

Features:

– Video Clip Combiner

– Slowmo/Speedup

– Borders

– Filters

– Text

– Music

– Blur

– Emojis

– Stickers

– Quick Share to platforms

– Much more!





















Send us your feedback and we will continue to improve the app!

Download HyperMovieMaker Pro

Rock Paper Scissors

Normally $0.99.

Challenge your Girlfriend, Boyfriend or a friend for an expensive coffee @Starbucks with Rock Paper Scissor!!! Rock Paper Scissor iMessage app, lets you to play with contacts in your iMessage. Download the app, open iMessage, select Rock Paper Scissor app, select your opponent, select your moves and send. Now wait for your opponent to respond and check who won to get expensive coffee at Starbucks. Game rules: (if you don’t know)

* Paper wraps Rock

* Rock smashes Scissors

* Scissors cut Paper





Designed and implemented following iMessage guidelines to give you an easy to use and lightweight accessory that you will love to have. Rock Paper will be continually updated and maintained for enjoyment. Love our app? Write us an App Store review! Have Fun!!

Read More