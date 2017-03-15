10 paid iPhone apps on sale for free today

What, nine paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free weren’t enough for you on Tuesday? Of course they weren’t, because there’s no such thing as “enough” when it comes to paid iOS apps on sale for free. We’ve got 10 fresh freebies lined up for you to check out on Wednesday, so be sure to dive in before these sales come to an end.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Normally $1.99.

Why fight your wi-fi? Get the widget that saves you time and frustration.

– 3D TOUCH – Put Wi-Fi Widget on your home screen for even faster access to your wi-fi summary and password sharing.

– *NEW* SPEED TEST – “How fast is my wifi? I get it by tapping the widget to get results in megabytes per second. It couldn’t be easier.” – D. Garg – SECURE AND PRIVATE – Wi-Fi passwords are synced securely and privately through iCloud Keychain, so only you have access.

– JUMP TO SETTINGS – “To switch from my living room wifi to my bedroom wifi, I just tap the widget and it takes me directly to Wi-Fi Settings.” – S. Wong

– SHARE PASSWORD – “A single tap to share my wifi network and password with a colleague visiting my home. From the lock screen!” – M. Fernandez

– SEE YOUR WI-FI – “No more waiting around for a page to load, then seeing a minute later that I’m on some random router named ‘NETGEAR’ with no internet. ” – R. Dewan

Save time and frustration with the fastest way to see, test, and share your wi-fi, without even unlocking your iPhone.

“Why hasn’t this been done before?” -MacStories “Wi-Fi Widget does what it’s supposed to do well.” -Lifehacker “A great tool for any iOS users… easily worth the price.” -AppAdvice

Download Wi-Fi Widget

Normally $2.99.

“The controls are precise, it’s easy to jump in and start playing, and there’s tons of content to explore.” – CNET 4.5/5

“Blending tight controls with the ever-shifting level design of a roguelike, Devious Dungeon is the perfect procedural platformer.” – AppSpy 5/5

Features – Level randomization – 5 worlds – Slay monsters and collect loot! – Lots of weapons and gear – RPG styled upgrades – Boss Battles – Mission system – Achievements – iCloud Game Saves – Universal (play on all your devices)

The catacombs under the Kingdom are infested with evil creatures. You must venture deep within the dungeons eliminating the threat! Slay monsters, collect loot, level up and upgrade your gear.

Devious Dungeon is a medieval action platforming game by the creators of Random Heroes and League of Evil!

Read More

Download Devious Dungeon

File New

Normally $1.99.

File > New – Photo Editor. File > New celebrates the magic of a fresh start, and the power of a professional Photo Editor. Imagine the power of a professional photo editing software on your iPhone. Now imagine not having to be a professional designer or photographer to be able to use it. From the creators of the worldwide success: Typic, comes File > New, the best photo editor that you’ll find on the App Store. Your iPhone camera is awesome and the app you use to take your photos to the next level should be the best one. And when we say the best one, we mean it. File > New offers such a simple yet powerful experience, that you’ll never want to use any other photo editor out there. This App includes:

No in-app purchases!

Crop Options:

Crop freely or use fixed aspect ratios

• Flip

• Rotate

• Straighten







Photo Adjustments:

Edit precisely every aspect of your image:

• Exposure

• Contrast

• Temperature

• Saturation

• Highlights

• Shadows

• Vignette

• Opacity

• Sharpness



















Filters:

The ultimate filter collection with over 70 Awesome Filters divided into cool categories:

• B&W

• Essential

• Light

• Film

• Selfie

• Magic

• Favorites















Add Text & Artwork:

More than 100 awesome categorised fonts with full editing features:

• Essential

• Fancy

• Trendy

• Fun









Over 440 carefully crafted designs and illustrations:

• Basic

• Decorative

• Banners

• Love

• Inspiration

• Nature

• Quotes

• LifeStyle

• Social Media

• Brands

• Coffee

• Food

• Drinks

• Family

• Baby

• Seasons

• Party

• Animals

• Travel

• Fitness

• Science

• Arts

• Sports

• Christmas















































• Customize colors and textures

• Masking and effects

• Make beautiful collages



Add your logo:

Sign your creations with you company logo. Upload up to 6 different logos!

Save and Share:

Your favorite Social Media platforms to share your creations.

• Mail

• Instagram

• Facebook

• Facebook Messenger

• Twitter

• iMessage

• WhatsApp

















Download File New

Squarenotes

Normally $1.99.

Squarenotes allows you to easly manage your personal notes and photos. Select pictures from library or use camera in your device to save photos into Squarenotes. Set reminders in chosen notes to remember important matters, share your notes, send by email and more. Sync everything automatically between iPhone and iPad through iCloud service. No registration required.

Download Squarenotes

Funny Poo

Normally $0.99.

Funny stickers pack for the new iMessage App in iOS 10. You can peel and place these stickers on anything in your conversation, even on other stickers, or simply past it into the conversation.

Download Funny Poo

Blicke

Normally $0.99.

Blicke is a unique puzzle game in which you have to slide the colored blocks across the board to take each one of them to their target. The blocks slide until they hit a wall or another block, challenging you to figure out how to use your pieces as support to create new paths and beat the 84 handmade levels. There’s no time or move count limit. It is challenging you to simply complete the puzzles. It sounds simple, right? But I dare you to complete all levels. FEATURES

– 84 handmade levels

– Easy to play

– Minimalistic graphics

– Provides a great challenge experience for players.

– No time or move count limit

– Hints













Download Blicke

Remote Control

Normally $2.99.

Turn your iPhone or iPad into the ultimate remote control for your Mac. Take full control over your Mac – use your iOS device as a trackpad and keyboard or launch any app from anywhere within your home. Tired of sitting on the couch, having to handle keyboard and mouse on your lap to control your media center Mac? Use Remote Control on your iPhone as a trackpad and keyboard to comfortably browse on the big screen TV. Using AirPlay Mirroring and an Apple TV, your Mac could be located anywhere in your home. Simply select your Apple TV from the list of available AirPlay devices and control your Mac from the comfort of your couch or bed. You can even start any app on your Mac, send your Mac to sleep, wake it up and perform many more useful actions to control your Mac remotely. All you need to do is download the Mac Helper application and connect your Mac and iOS device to the same WiFi. Remote Control will guide you through the simple setup process. AT A GLANCE

– Control volume, playback and Airplay speaker selection on your Mac;

– Use your iOS device as a Mac trackpad and keyboard;

– Launch and quit Apps on your Mac comfortably from your iOS device;

– Restart or shut down your Mac, change display brightness and many more useful actions;

– Enjoy the ease of use in a slick user interface you will love;

– Use the Personal Hotspot of your iOS device to control your Mac when you don’t have access to other networks.











SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

– Mac with macOS 10.7 or above and Helper app installed;

– iPhone, iPad or iPod touch with iOS 8 or above;

– Shared wireless network connection between your computer and iOS device.





Do you enjoy using Remote Control? Please help us by rating the app, so we can continue to offer more features and implement your feedback into the app to make it even better.

Download Remote Control

Elite Dangerous Galaxy Map

Normally $1.99.

Elite Dangerous Galaxy Map – navigate the stars from your phone! Want to navigate more easily commander? This companion app displays the galaxy map from Elite Dangerous directly inside your device. You can view commodity information, find valuable trade routes, nearby commodities and bookmark your favourite star locations giving you more time to plan your trade routes and missions both in flight and whilst docked at star port. – Navigate the whole Galaxy!

– Plot and navigate routes directly in the Star Map

– Bookmark favourite Stars for faster navigation

– Find Nearby Commodities

– Find Trade Routes

– View System Information

– View Station Information











All versions of Elite Dangerous are supported including the Xbox version. For any help or support please comment on the forum!

Download Elite Dangerous Galaxy Map

Fastclip

Normally $1.99.

Combine photos and videos with your music to create an amazing video slideshow in just a few taps. Perfect for sharing family memories, showcasing your photography. All your projects remain in the app for further editing. – Select music from your library

– Add photos and videos

– Fit exact asset appear position on timeline

– Share result video





Features:

– Autosaves your project, you can continue in any time

– A lot of stunning photo filters

– Realtime preview

– Simple and clean interface

– Fast result video rendering











Download Fastclip

My Score Plus Weight Loss

Normally $2.99.

“This app works great! I’ve lost 12 pounds in 10 days!” – ◆◆◆◆◆ My Score Plus is available on iPad, iPhone and iPod! So you’ve got a few pounds to lose and you’ve tried everything but still have no significant results? Well look no further because it is a proven fact that people who write down what they eat can nearly triple their weight loss. Carrying a pen and paper with you all day is not the most practical way to keep a food diary, but with My Score Plus you’ll always be just one touch away from your food diary. It has all the benefits of a paper tracker and much more. Simply put, this app will help you lose weight and keep it off.

PRICING AND PLANS:

BASIC PLAN – Free (included with app)

• Diary for Calorie Tracking – Track your food, exercise and more on a daily basis

• Weight Tracker

• Activity and Exercise Tracker

• Step Tracker – Sync with the Steps counter in Apple’s Health app.

• Barcode Scanner – Over 300,000+ UPC’s available with ability to submit new barcodes.

• Online Food Database – Over 110,000 restaurants and standard USDA foods.

• Custom Macronutrient Goals – Set custom goals for fat, carb and protein intake.

• Daily and Weekly Summary – View charts that give you a breakdown of your food intake and track your macronutrient goals.

• Reminders – Remind yourself to eat a snack, drink water, weigh-in and track your food.

• Water and Vitamin Tracker – Track your water intake and ensure key nutritional requirements are met.



















PREMIUM PLAN – $4.99 per month or $24.99 per year*

• Includes all BASIC PLAN features

• Meal Builder

• Recipe Builder

• Activity Sync for Apple Watch and Fitbit

• AirDrop meals to friends – Share your meals with friends and family. (coming soon…)

• PDF Summary – Print and share a weekly or daily summary for a nutritionist, fitness trainer or friend. (coming soon…)











*All prices in USD. Prices may vary by region based on significant currency exchange rate changes. These regional pricing changes are controlled by Apple.

Check out what some of our successful users are saying:

——————————————————————————

◆◆◆◆◆ – “So great for an on-the-go eating lifestyle”





◆◆◆◆◆ – “It does everything you need to track and show progress!” ◆◆◆◆◆ – “I really love this app!” ◆◆◆◆◆ – “I typically never write reviews however this app rocks and I felt compelled to tell everyone about it!!” ◆◆◆◆◆ – “I’ve lost 13 pounds in the first month of using this. Love it!”

——————————————————————————

My Score Plus integrates with Apple’s Health app by:

• Accessing activity information including daily step counts and stover energy.

• Adding your water intake into the Health app.

• Adding weight entries to the Health app.

• Pulling weight entries from the Health app.

• Using Health data to pre-populate relevant fields during account setup.

Other important features of My Score Plus:

• Suggested Entries – Recommends foods and exercises to favorite based on your history for quicker tracking.

• Automatic Daily Target – Your daily target is automatically adjusted for you as your weight changes.

• Custom Calorie Goals – Manually set your calorie goal to fit your lifestyle.

• Copying and Moving – Create new foods, exercises and meals by copying or moving from your existing entries.

• Units – Support for US, Metric and Stone units.

• Design – Extremely user-friendly and intuitive to use.





























Download My Score Plus Weight Loss

