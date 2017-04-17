10 paid iPhone apps on sale for free today

The start of another work week doesn’t necessarily have to be a bad thing — especially if you follow our daily posts covering the best paid iPhone and iPad apps that go on sale for free. We’ve got 10 fresh apps for you to check out on Monday, and you’ll find them all listed below.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Normally $0.99.

“This App now lives on my home screen and is my preferred note taking App on my iPhone.”

“A fast and efficient notes App. There are no wasted taps or clumsy searching here.”

“This is the best you can get when it comes to nvALT-like notes Apps on iOS; Very polished App.”

“Great App, kudos to the developer. Really thoughtfully designed and a pleasure to use.”

“nvNotes is a Note Taking App that was inspired by apps like nvALT, Notational Velocity and Writer Pro. This is one of those Apps that mostly stays out of your way so you can focus on what’s really important: your notes.” — Tools & Toys ## What our customers say “This is an awesome App. This App allows you to create a new note or search for a note quicker than all others out there. This is my primary note taking and viewing App.”

• Beautiful themes, including Solarized. Enjoy writing at night using the dark theme. • Markdown keyboard and Preview. Markdown is the plain text format that writers love. • Notational Velocity Omnibar; Quickly search or create notes. ## Read what the media has written about nvNotes “nvNotes is an elegant plain-text notes app for iPhone and iPad. It’s designed to be minimal and does a great job of staying out of your way, so you can focus on the text contained in the app. I’ve been using nvNotes over the last week and it has replaced Simplenote and Vesper on my phone for the most parts.” — Beautiful Pixels

At home, at the coffee shop, or while waiting for the train: nvNotes provides a distraction free, focused writing experience. Once you start using nvNotes you’ll wonder how you ever managed without it.

nvNotes is the quick, easy way to create and organise notes; It takes just one tap to get a new, blank draft – ready for your text. Whether you write personal notes, blog posts, todo lists or even your novel – It’s no surprise that nvNotes is the first choice for writers of all kinds.

Download nvNotes

Read More

Normally $0.99.

Discover & solve the amazing secrets inside the extraordinary Wonderland, Explore this incredible and shocking world while solving the most emblematic puzzles and reveal all the exciting secrets in the best point and click adventure game available for mobile devices. Features: – Amazing & attractive graphics.

– A deep & catching story.

– Hours of addictive entertainment.

– Incredibly funny and witty puzzles.

– Many different surroundings to discover & explore.

– An interactive story, very original & unique.

– Excellent puzzle and game design.

– High-resolution graphics optimized for retina.

– Multiple languages, auto save and much more…















Plot: Many years have passed since you, Alice Liddel, dreamed about a land full of wonderful and amazing things. You don’t remember almost anything about the last time you visited it…And just now you receive a mysterious letter that says: “Dear Alice meet me at the old tree where you first saw me, your presence is frabjously important.” White Rabbit. When you read those words, all those extraordinary dreams and fantasies got back to your imagination, which filled up your mind when you were just a little girl, but it also makes you think about… “Dreams don’t write letters… do they?” Worried by the curiosity that you felt when you were child, you decide to go and meet the rabbit. You came to the right place but you don’t see the rabbit anywhere, in fact you realized that you couldn’t even see him, when he was right in front of you. Everything seems so strange but the exciting curiosity, just like the one you used to have when you were a child, forces you to continue. Buy it now!! If you haven’t played adventure games yet, download it now, you won’t regret it, you might instantly become a fan of the genre. If you were a fan of these type of games you would have bought it already, you couldn’t miss this opportunity. Good Luck!!

Download Alice Trapped in Wonderland

Diary Journal 365

Normally $1.99.

– Automatically organize your photos on Calendar / Map.

– View photos you took during the week / on a specific day.

– Check when and where the photo was taken in full screen.

– Search for photos taken at a specific place or near your current location.







Download Diary Journal 365

Fortress: Destroyer

Normally $0.99.

Build the biggest, most blisteringly powerful battleship fleet imaginable, then fight back against the tyrannical Blackwater navy in this hard-hitting action-RPG from the makers of Bloons TD 5. CRAFT YOUR SHIP

Choose one of 3 ship classes, fill multiple gun slots with powerful weapons, and add Modules to get new abilities. Take your custom ship build into one of 15 missions, and unleash pure havoc as you target your weapons, ram enemies to bits, and trigger ocean boiling special abilities. Earn resources and precious Blueprints with each victory, upgrade your ship, and build a fleet of up to 15 ships to wrest command of the seas away from your relentless enemy.

FAST AND FURIOUS

Forget about slow ship simulations you’ve seen before – this is smooth, one-touch driving with the ability to dodge incoming fire, auto-target enemies, and line up nitro boosts for awesome ram combos.

CRUSH YOUR ENEMIES

Blackwater isn’t going down without a fight – you’ll face dozens of vicious enemies who can form a variety of deadly attack groups. Navigate past enemy turrets and fortifications to crush enemy-spawning factories. Then face off against huge armored boss ships that use every ounce of their firepower and their signature special attacks to send you to a watery grave.

BUILD YOUR FLEET

15 different ship types, 16 Bridges, 100+ weapons, and 75+ modules allow you to craft an incredible array of powerful ships. Use Fleet Squadron to call in two of your other ships to tackle tough objectives, or send other ships off on timed missions to come back with critical resources to help you grow even stronger.

YOUR MISSION, IN A GRIM NEW WORLD

In 2063, vast ice shelves in western Antarctica broke free, crushing coastal cities beneath cataclysmic waves, overwhelming nuclear failsafes, and plunging the world into disease, mutation, economic collapse, and regional conflict. Governments crumbled, and in 2065, Aiden Black, head of the world’s largest naval military contractor, Blackwater Enterprises, unleashed his stockpiled fleets and seized control of the seas.

You are a captain in the New Coastal Alliance, a coalition of surviving national and private fleets held together by the need to confront Blackwater. You must arm your ship, collect valuable Blueprints to build your strength, and assemble a fleet of warships mighty enough to challenge Blackwater and allow our world to rebuild. Download and play now, Captain – your fleet awaits!

Download Fortress: Destroyer

Meter Robot

Normally $0.99.

Meter Robot is like is a SpeedTest app, but it does more. It measures your data speed in real situation. SpeedTest app uses a fake data file. To understand this, let’s understand how a SpeedTest app works. A speedtest uses a fake data file to send to an Internet service provider. It sends the file to measure the download or upload speed. But when it does this, the internet service provider cranks up the upload or download speed for your iPhone. Does your Internet service provider crank up the internet speed, when you are downloading a game or streaming music or video? Honestly, you wouldn’t know, because SpeedTest doesn’t measure the download or upload speed in real situation. SpeedTest app measures the internet speed when your internet service provider is using a fake file and is doing its best. Meter Robot does not use a fake data file. Instead, it measures your download speed, when you are using the internet. For example, Meter Robot measures your download speed when you are downloading a movie, a song, a game or an app. If you have a LTE connection, you can really see how well it does in real situation. If you have a Wi-FI AC connection, you can measure its upload or download speed performance too. It also counts how much LTE, 4G or 3G cellular data you used. Note: No account to sign up. No Google, Facebook, Twitter or Linked account password to provide.

Download Meter Robot

Dark Arcana: The Carnival

Normally $4.99.

Come face-to-face with evil in this heart-pounding adventure!

An enigmatic carnival has come to town, bringing an unsettling mystery with it. A young mother has gone missing, and now it’s up to you to find her before it’s too late!

Investigate two worlds: the one you live in and an alternate plane existing behind the carnival’s Hall of Mirrors. Discover the secret of an ancient being named the Evil One and learn the tragic story of one of the carnival’s employees, who accidentally killed his fiancée during a show many years ago. Explore picturesque yet terrifying locations and prevent the Evil One from perpetrating another terrible crime!



● 48 enigmatic spine-tingling locations to visit

● 18 hidden object scenes to search

● 28 mini-games to tease your brain

● 21 exciting achievements to rack up

● Three difficulty modes to keep you guessing

● Bonus chapter, strategy guide and extras

● Game Center Support

● iPhone 5 support

____________________________















Game available in: English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, Portuguese, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Korean, Chinese, Japanese, Polish

Download Dark Arcana: The Carnival

iHearing

Normally $2.99.

iHearing, let you test your hearing age by listen sounds. Checking whether you hearing age equal to your real age. Let’s try iHearing.

Download iHearing

Travel Clock Pro

Normally $0.99.

What makes this different from the rest? Travel Clock Pro is more than an alarm clock. I travel quite a bit to different locations and found that there are times when you just start your day not very “grounded” so to speak. Where am I? Whats going on in the world? Whats the weather like this morning? So we created Travel Clock Pro. Trail Clock Pro is NOT a background alarm app. It is designed to be running while plugged in. What it IS NOT is a replica of those annoying bedside alarm clocks that you can never figure out and are left wondering if you even have to the time set right, is the alarm even on, did you get AM or PM right , or if it does go off you won’t get blasted out of bed with whatever music the hotel maid was listening to! So what does it do? It is designed to be easy to use. Get up everyday at the same time? Sure. Once you set your alarm, just launch the app and its ready to go. If not, quickly set the alarm time with one button push. Easy to read display showing you everything without looking like a searchlight next to your bed. Date, day, time, timezone you are in. Time at home. Your alarm time. On, Off, snoozing? How much time is left until it goes off? All there in one glance. Too bright still? Simply slide your finger up and down the face to change that. The alarm goes off with everything you need to start your day. Weather for your location. News from your favorite RSS source that you can browse through and read. Do nothing and it will reset to snooze if you have it set on. (have you tried “inspiration” yet?) Hate it when the outlet you are plugged into to charge your phone goes out when you turn off the light in your hotel room? Phone dead in the morning? Yeah we hate that too and monitor for it. One of the many things this app does. You can easily set what you want to wake up to from the built in alarms, have it talk to you (try the “inspiration” setting!), or if you upgrade to pro, your iTunes library. Also with the pro upgrade pick your color, font, display options, and favorite news feed.

Download Travel Clock Pro

Audio Recorder

Normally $2.99.

Support for audio translation for text, export, and other powerful recording! 【Recording to Text】

Support for audio files to text (support for multiple languages), very accurate!

【Export recording】

Support iTunes and mail two ways to export the recording file, a complete record, convenient and quick!

【Copy】

Provide a variety of translation, support the translation of all translation results!

【Powerful】

Sound processing, sub-recording, pause / continue recording, restore the true sound quality!

【management】

Support to delete, modify the recording!



Download Audio Recorder

DataFlow Pro

Normally $1.99.

DataFlow helps you keep track of network data usage in real-time. Never worry about exceeding your data cap.

Features:

– Track cellular and wifi data usage in real-time

– Data usage history

– Network speed monitor

– Memory and disk space monitor

– Auto reset on bill cycle date

– All kinds of data plan (Monthly, weekly, daily, 30 days, nonrecurring)

– Multiple themes styles

– Support Apple Watch

How to improve accuracy:















1. Add DataFlow widget to notification center

2. Allow DataFlow to use background refresh

3. Don’t force close DataFlow

4. Open DataFlow frequently

Other apps designed by us:







– AirLaunch: Launcher on notification center

– DataFlow: track your network data usage

– Fancydays: countdown your important days

– AnyRate: currency converter







Download DataFlow Pro

See the original version of this article on BGR.com