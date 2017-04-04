10 paid iPhone apps on sale for free right now

Apple fans don’t seem to be terribly impressed with the company’s announcements from Tuesday morning, but we’ve got just the thing to cheer you up. You guessed it… a roundup of the best paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free today. We’ve got some great apps for you on Tuesday’s list, including Geekbench 4, Goat Simulator (the greatest iPhone game of all time), a nifty alarm app, and plenty more. Check them all out below before these sales end.

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Normally $0.99.

Geekbench provides a comprehensive set of benchmarks engineered to quickly and accurately measure processor and memory performance. Designed to make benchmarks easy to run and easy to understand, Geekbench takes the guesswork out of producing robust and reliable benchmark results.

Download Geekbench 4

Normally $4.99.

KEY FEATURES * You can be a goat * Get points for wrecking stuff – brag to your friends that you’re the alpha goat * MILLIONS OF BUGS! We’re only eliminating the crash-bugs, everything else is hilarious and we’re keeping it * In-game physics that bug out all the time * Seriously look at that goat’s neck * You can be a goat

DISCLAIMER Goat Simulator is a completely stupid game and, to be honest, you should probably spend your money on something else, such as a hula hoop, a pile of bricks, or maybe pool your money together with your friends and buy a real goat.

Gameplay-wise, Goat Simulator is all about causing as much destruction as you possibly can as a goat. It has been compared to an old-school skating game, except instead of being a skater, you’re a goat, and instead of doing tricks, you wreck stuff. more! When it comes to goats, not even the sky is the limit, as you can probably just bug through it and crash the game.

Goat Simulator is the latest in goat simulation technology, bringing next-gen goat simulation to YOU. You no longer have to fantasize about being a goat, your mobile dreams have finally come true!

Download Goat Simulator

Discribo

Normally $0.99.

Get more than just a list making app. Accomplish more when you prioritize your most important tasks. Focus on what you can do now, plan ahead, or review your workload. Whatever your goal, you’ll have the tools to get the job done. The clean and user-friendly design allows you to accomplish more. Quickly enter your tasks, thoughts, and ideas without distraction. Enter multiple tasks with only a few touches. Save time and effort by easily scheduling repeating tasks with a flexible set of options. Take organizing a step further with lists, groups, labels, filters, and many other useful features. Better organization makes it easy to get stuff done.

Download Discribo

ZoomUnits

Normally $0.99.

A different take on unit conversion utilities, swapping the numeric keypad for a multi-touch scrolling, zooming scale. – One finger scroll slides the scales up and down.

– Swipe left or right to change the measurement, From distance, to speed, to weights…

– A two finger pinch zooms the scale in and out, between large ranges and more decimal places.

– A tap and hold on the left or right snaps-to-scale, displaying numbers on the nearest markers.





The scales demonstrate the relationship between the different units, something not available from a single converted number. ZoomUnits converts: Areas, Distance, Speeds, Temperatures, Volumes and Weights.

Download ZoomUnits

MoveEver2

Normally $1.99.

MoveEver2 is an productivity app for all Evernote users! You can move your notes easily and quickly between notebooks with only your flick operation. In Evernote, this is a boring process. But now, you can use that time for something better :) It’s easy to use:

1. Choose a Notebook from the Left Side View.

2. Choose a Note from the middle view.

3. Choose the destination Notebook on the Right Side View.

Only 3 steps.







You can also use this app to:

– Search notes (title & tags)

– Change a note title

– Change a Tag

– Create a new tag

– Create a new notebook

– Preview notes

– Merge notes















Download MoveEver2

Fake A Text Conversation

Normally $0.99.

Disclaimer: This app is for entertainment purposes only and it does not have true text messaging features. This app will let you simulate a fake text message conversation that you can create by yourself. You can add photos to it and then a screenshot of the conversation is saved to your camera roll. Watch your family and friends reaction as you show them your fake message conversation. Have endless clean fun with your family & friends! There are no Ads of any kind in this app. What are you waiting for? Download now!

Download Fake A Text Conversation

Simpler Pro

Normally $3.99.

* Over 3,000,000 people love Simpler Pro :) Your address book is a mess?

Simpler Pro will fix it in few seconds!

MAIN FEATURES

○ Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap!

○ Powerful Search

○ Save your own contact groups

○ Instantly send group text & email

○ Share your groups with colleagues, friends and family

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly find the contacts you need













Simpler Pro is a completely redesigned contacts app that makes your address book light, smart and user friendly. SIMPLY MERGE DUPLICATE CONTACTS

○ Merge all duplicate contacts with one tap!

○ Find & merge contacts with similar names.

○ Find & Merge contacts with duplicate phone or email.





CLEANUP

○ Remove contacts without name

○ Remove contacts without phone & email



BACKUP

○ One tap to backup your contacts!

○ Quickly export your backups to Dropbox, Google Drive, Email

○ Keep your contacts safe in the cloud!

○ Easily restore your contacts from any mobile device!

○ Move contacts between accounts (Exchange, iCloud, Local Address Book)









GROUPS

○ Save your own contact groups

○ Instantly send group text & email

○ Share your groups with colleagues, friends and family





SMART DIALER

○ Beautiful dialer to call and add new contacts

○ T9 Dialer – quickly search by name & numbers

○ Quickly find the contacts you need





FAVORITES

○ Simply choose your Favorite contacts

○ One tap to: Voice Call / Text / FaceTime / Email



SMART FILTERS

○ Quickly find the contacts you need

○ Filter contacts by Company & Job title

○ Filter contacts by upcoming birthday & creation date





AVAILABLE IN 15 DIFFERENT LANGUAGES

English, Español, Français, Italiano, Deutsch, Português (Br.), 中文 (Simplified), 中文 (Traditional), 日本語, 한국어, Nederlands, Русский, Türkçe, العربية, עברית

Simpler Pro offers unlimited backups for your address book

To keep your contacts even more protected, turn on Simpler Pro to save every single change in your contact list, even when you are not using the app.

Simpler Pro allows you to restore your contacts from any mobile device for $9.99 a year through an auto-renewing subscription.

Subscriptions will be charged to your credit card through your iTunes account.

Your subscription will automatically renew unless cancelled at least 24 hours before the end of the current period

You will not be able to cancel a subscription during the active period. You can manage your subscriptions in the Account Settings after purchase.











Download Simpler Pro

Nini Emoji Go!

Normally $9.99.

Nini and friends will spice up your chats with friends and bring a whole new range of cool and fun things to add into your emoji battles!

⊛⊛⊛⊛⊛

Our Production Team

iOS Development: Lily Li , Ocean Zhang

Graphic Design: Linda Lin

Testing & Support: Connie Cong

Producer: Terence Lau

⊛⊛⊛⊛⊛















Download Nini Emoji Go!

TaskOrganizer

Normally $0.99.

TaskOrganizer – App with a new approach to the management of tasks lists. The possibility of dividing tasks lists into various areas will help you to sort all your tasks and easily get access to them. For each area, you can give a rate of the current situation, set an icon and choose a colour. Making up collections of tasks, you can separately keep and work with the tasks for the day, month, year and even with aims for a whole life. With the help of the project settings, you can set your own collections you need. The most simple function of a random choice of the next task will help you to do more tasks daily. The app allows you to make a choice from all the tasks or from the tasks with pointed priority. Key Features:

– Customizable areas

– Unlimited set of collections tasks

– Multiple projects

– “Accelerator productivity”

– Setting priorities for the task

– Adding tags for task

– Percentage of each area

– Percentage of all the collection on the whole

– Pleasant not boring interface with a coloured circle in the center.



















Download TaskOrganizer

wakerapper

Normally $0.99.

The world’s smartest alarm that checks real-time traffic and factors in your morning routine to calculate your optimum bed & wake up time. Includes an intelligent nap timer with preset recommended nap lengths so you don’t over sleep or get a sleep hangover. Pair a sleep sensor to enable soundless alarm! Wake up with gradual lights and taps instead of a loud, disruptive alarm.

Download wakerapper

