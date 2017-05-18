10 paid iPhone apps on sale for free right now

We were so busy with Google I/O and huge iPhone 8 exclusives that we didn’t get a chance to do our daily post on paid iPhone and iPad apps that went on sale for free. Don’t worry, we won’t make the same mistake twice. We’ve got 10 premium apps for you to check out on Thursday, and they’re all on sale right now for a limited time. Grab them while they’re still free.





These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Web Browser Recorder

Normally $1.99.

Disclaimer: This is not a screen recorder. This app lets you record your touches and experiences while you are browsing the web within this app only. Most simple and easy to use app that lets you make videos of your web browser from within the app including your voice. This is ideal for someone who is teaching or explaining something while browsing the web. NOTE: You have to launch this app and record your web experience within this app only. There are no Ads or in-app purchase of any kind within this app. What are you waiting for? Download now!

Data Manager Pro

Normally $1.99.

Data Manager Pro will manage both Cellular (4G/LTE/3G/Edge/GPRS) and Wi-Fi data usage in real time from your device. This app will let you be in control of your data usage to avoid the costly overage charges your provider may charge providing alerts when data usage reaches user thresholds. This app monitors data usage from the device itself and is not reliant on setting up or logging into your provider’s server or web site. Data Manager Pro also includes the ability to test your cellular or WiFi connection rate and response for you device. This simple, easy-to-use app provides consistent, accurate testing from any location. Data Usage Features include:

– Monitor mobile Cellular data for all technologies (4G LTE 3G Edge GPRS etc.) int real time.

– View the amount of internet data you use over your WiFi connection.

– Simple and clear user interface with custom progress bar that graphically shows your data usage and predicted usage.

– Works with ANY cellular provider in any country including AT&T, Verizon, Sprint, T-Mobile, Rodgers, Virgin Mobile, Orange, O2, etc. by reading data usage from the device.

– Billing periods and quota limits can be configured on a monthly, weekly or custom time basis to match your providers billing schedule.

– Works on any iOS device (iPhone/iPad/iPod Touch) running iOS 7.x or later.

– Works in the background using battery efficient background monitoring in iOS 7 to monitor usage and notify users when data usage reaches configured limits.

– App Badge Monitoring shows the % as a app badge without even opening the app.















Pro Data Features:

– Custom counters can be setup allow you to monitor usage during a certain period to help identify data hogging apps. Counters can be easily enabled or disabled and can even be configured to end at a predetermined time.

– History graph shows previous data usage for each day.

– Email your usage information at any time.





Speed Check Features:

– Simple, one button tap performs (or cancels) the internet speed tests.

– Simple, easy-to-read tracking and reporting.

– Testing features download rate, upload rate and latency (response) time.

– Includes the number of hops/gateways between the mobile client and the server (Trace Route).

– Works on either Cellular data from any carrier or when connected via WiFi.

– Conveniently share results with others via email.

– Testing servers located around the world for accurate results.

– Unlimited on-the-go testing to determine mobile speed.















Data Manager Pro is a must have app for anybody on a restrictive data plan and to verify your network speed! Don’t pay those expensive overage charges again.

