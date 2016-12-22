10 paid iPhone apps on sale for free right now

It’s almost Christmas time, but the cheer is coming early this year. We’ve got a terrific list today that’s packed full of hot paid iPhone and iPad apps that are currently on sale for free for a limited time. As always, these sales could end at any minute so be sure to take advantage while you can.





GoldenHour.One

goldenhour-one More

Normally $3.99.

GoldenHour.one is the first and only app that knows when the time is right to go out and take photos.

It helps you to find the best time, place and weather for your outdoor pictures. GoldenHour.one knows ahead of the time your chance for a good photo. It is able to predict the light and sky indexes from local weather forecast anywhere in the world.

SkyIndex – will show you chance for dramatic sky,

LightIndex – shows a chance for portraits landscape and architecture.

The Clear and easy interface give you a quick estimate of today’s situation.

Immediately after start, you will see the time of next Golden Hour and both indexes.

One quick glance and you weather to go for a photo or not.







Pick any place on the map and GHO will show you sun position during golden hour.

If the sun is not where you have imagined, you can either move the pin to a new position or use the slider pick another date when the sun is in the desired position.

GHO won’t let you miss any opportunity.

Pick any event you would like to remind for and GHO will remind you in advance.





* Golden and blue hour (for any place in the world)

* Weather forecast for photographers

* SkyIndex predicting the chance for a dramatic photo of sunrise or sunset.

* LightIndex predicting conditions for portraits panoramas and architecture.

* Forecast of indexes five days ahead.

* Map for finding best spot and date to take best pictures.

* Compass mode for finding the direction of sun during the golden hour.

* List of favorite spots for future use













GoldenHour.one was created by a photographer for photographers. I am interested in your opinions and ideas; you can send me them directly from the app.

Tuber 8

tuber-8 More

