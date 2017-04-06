10 paid iPhone apps on sale for free right now

If you thought yesterday’s post covering paid iPhone and iPad apps on sale for free was good, well, you’d be correct (and there are still some freebies left if you hurry). Thursday’s post might be even better though, and we’ve got a bunch of cool apps you won’t want to miss.

Don't Miss: 5 features on the LG G6 and Samsung Galaxy S8 you won’t find on any iPhone

These are paid iPhone and iPad apps that have been made available for free for a limited time by their developers. There is no way to tell how long they will be free. These sales could end an hour from now or a week from now — obviously, the only thing we can guarantee is that they were free at the time this post was written. If you click on a link and see a price listed next to an app instead of the word “get,” it is no longer free. The sale has ended. If you download the app, you will be charged.

Normally $0.99.

The Geo IP tool allows you to to quickly geolocate a domain or IP in a matter of seconds.

Network Utility 4.1 brings to you an advanced Data Usage monitor tool! Configure it, and see how much space you have left.

An amazing real time graph help you to visualize PING response times, and Network Utility v4 has also real time stats.

You can copy any information of the network that you are connected, simply tap on it! You can also copy result of Whois or NSLookup and paste it everywhere on your iOS device.

With Network Utility you can quickly find all informations about your network. Information such as internal and external IP, network name, MAC address, gateway address, subnet mask and DNS addresses. In addition, with a single tap you can PING a domain, query a Whois server or use NSLookup function to discover every info about it.

******** App and Widget were updated for iOS 10! Add to your notification center every available Network Info and Data Usage*. ********

Download Network Utility Pro

Read More

Normally $0.99.

Download photos & videos from Instagram with ease! Simply enter the Instagram link, press ‘Download Instagram’, and the photo & video is saved. The photo & video can then be viewed or saved to the Camera Roll for use in other apps! Features:

• Simple, slick interface

• Small app size, lightweight

• Fast downloader

• Photos & videos are saved to the Camera Roll, making them easily shareable across applications (Messages, Mail, etc.)







To use with the official Instagram app, select Copy Share Link. Then paste the link to download!

Download SaveStagram

Steal Photo

Normally $0.99.

Play a joke on your friends! Your friends will believe that they are taking a photo of you; actually, the app are taking a photo of them! The app works apparently like a normal camera but when someone takes a photo, the app captures both back and front camera picture! Use the app in accordance with your country rules.

The developer is not responsible for improper use.



Download Steal Photo

Pellinore

Normally $0.99.

Welcome to the world of Pellinore, a very experienced thief from England.

Pellinore escaped from England and decided to go to Holland because he heard that windmills got a lot of money inside… Oh yes, bags of money indeed. Help Pellinore lock pick the door to take the money and get out of the windmill before the neighbours hear you. Watch out carefully for the peasants, some of them are outside the Windmill and smoking cigarettes. You know what to do with them, you definitely don’t want them to see you!

Features • Collect Burgers, Money Bags, Energy drinks and Beer!

• Lock pick the windmill on a special way

• Sail a boat

• Ride a bicycle

• Compete with your friends via Game centre. Let’s see who’s got the best score!

• Unique design

• Premium music

• Great to play with headphones

• Pellinore is a premium game without ads or in-app purchases. Be careful and enjoy the game!

















Download Pellinore

Make A Call

Normally $0.99.

Now you can play Make A Call with global users!

Upload any Caller’s photo and any Voice you like, million world users will ‘pick up’ your phone call!

And, super sweetie function Today Widget let you launch Fake Call instantly and secrecy!



iOS8 supported perfectly！

Escape boring conversation, prank friends, acting……Whatever you want!

NO ADS Still!

10 international languages supported（简体 繁体 English Deutsch Français 日本語 한국어 русский Español العربية Türkçe）





You must want it very much when:

1.Escape a boring conversation or was embarrassed.

2.Best tools for acting with your wife/husband, boss, mom/dad and friends.

3.Prank friends or to pretend to be powerful, 100% success, 100% effect.





ATTENTION:

For iOS system limited, DO NOT lock the screen or press home button quit the App when you using it.

For real effect, hang up the phone call will quit App, you can run it again.





Download Make A Call

Mic’d

Normally $2.99.

“Best New App” – Apple

Mic’d is the beautifully simple recording app that was made with the Apple Watch in mind. We cut the clutter so that nothing stands in the way of you and the recording you’re about to make.

* Record on both iPhone and Apple Watch

* Playback on both iPhone and Apple Watch

* Use your watch as a remote to control iPhone recording and playback directly from your wrist.

* Share your recordings with just a few taps

* iCloud automatically backs up your recordings and makes them easy to share







Mic’d for iPhone stands alone as a recording gem. With the Apple Watch, the things you can accomplish are limitless. Never again miss the moments in life that matter most. Happy recording. Here’s a bit more detail…

Mic’d does not need the watch at all. It works just wonderfully on it’s own. If you do have a watch, however, then from your wrist, you can tell your iPhone to start and stop recording. Then you can tell your iPhone to playback those recordings.

So many fun things to do when using your watch as a remote. But the watch is also a great standalone device. You can record and playback audio without even having your phone around.

If you just want to know if your phone is recording or paused, just glance at your watch. Then start or stop it again with a tap.





Mic’d supports VoiceOver accessibility.

Download Mic’d

Easy Resume Pro

Normally $2.99.

Now you can keep your resume always with you so if anyone asks for your resume you can provide him the resume instantly without any delay by preparing it using the app or you already have the prepared resume then by sharing it from the application. Build your professional formatted resume using the application. The resume is prepared just by adding the appropriate information in the fields. App provide the users to make the multiple profiles to prepare resume and to generate the resume in the PDF format with paging. Easy to use and learn with the beautiful and simple user interface. Some of the features of the application are: • Can make the multiple profiles or resume for test purpose.

• Perform data validation and checks so that the necessary information is added before generating the resume.

• The resume is generated in the PDF with paging.

• Able to share the resume through Email or print the resume in the PDF format.

• Support for the multiple languages (15 language support)

• Beautiful and user friendly interface

• Ability to insert the Cover letter and the objectives in the resume.

• Predefined objectives can be added in the resume or the objective can be written by the user

• Option for the selection of the multiple date format for the resume

• Option for the automatic or the manual arrangement of the jobs in the work experience

• Location base date format selection

• Support for the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

• Optimized for iOS 8

• No advertisements



























Download Easy Resume Pro

Word Jam

Normally $2.99.

Need to a play a simple game that requires no internet? Word Jam – a fun scramble jumble word game

• Puzzles come in groups of 4 words

• Tap and hold to move letters around

• So easy, there’s no need to learn anything!







Download Word Jam

Pic Censor+

Normally $3.99.

Pic Censor+ can edit photos to censor certain areas with great precision. Use move and zoom mode to enhance editing. Use undo to fix changes and share the results with friends. Feature:

– Photo censoring

– Crop, rotate, and straighten your photos

– Share with friends

– Adjust brightness, contrast, and saturation

– Gorgeous photo effects

– Undo editing

– Tons of fun stickers

– Zoom mode

– Sharpen and blur

– Add text





















Download Pic Censor+

Pool Break 3D

Normally $0.99.

Pool Break is a suite of games featuring several variations of 3D Pool, Billiards, Snooker, and the popular Crokinole and Carrom board games. The 3D graphics are spectacular and the physics are realistic and accurate. Whether you play against the computer or against other players online, the action is smooth and fast paced! Ready for some realistic pool experience? With a ton of games and lots of fast paced action, Pool Break will keep the most seasoned pro playing well into the night. Its crisp 3D graphics, accurate physics and linear shot guides help you line up your shot, modify the shooting angle, and see where your shot is going to land, making it easy to position yourself up for your next move. Pool Break Features Include:

• Almost two dozen games packed into one app

• Universal iPhone, iPod Touch and iPad app

• Multiple Languages Supported

• English, French, German, Italian, Russian, Dutch, Polish, Spanish

• Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese, Korean (South), Chinese (Simplified)

• Supports Online Cross-Platform Multiplayer Gaming

• Supports online chat

• Play against the computer with four difficulty levels

• Pass-n-Play mode

• Very Realistic Pool Physics

• Pan and Zoom and Slow Motion modes

• Swipe-to-Shoot mode

• Free View and First Person View

• Regular, Circular or Hexagonal billiard tables

• Allows Curve and Masse shots and full English

• Intuitive User Interface

• Many different sceneries

• Multiple fancy ball and cue stick designs (textures)

• Portrait and Landscape modes

• Built-in Help Manuals explain how to play

• Recent Games option for single-click start

• Hours of fun











































If you’ve ever thought about playing pool on a real table, Pool Break is the perfect way to try a variety of games and pick your favorite. Use Pool Break as a recreational game, or use its dead-on, real life rendering and geometry to help improve your skills for league night. With place-and-shoot and pool drill games, this is the perfect app for tweaking your game, and practicing those tricky shots that require nerves of steel. So what do you get with this app? Over a dozen Pool, Billiard and Snooker games, as well as two popular board games Carrom and Crokinole that are played with discs. In other words – enough cue-games to keep you busy for a long time. Pool Break Games Include:

• US 8-Ball Pool

• UK 8-Ball Pool

• 9-Ball Pool

• 10-Ball Pool

• 6-Ball Pool

• 3-Ball Billiard

• 7-Ball Pool

• Rotation Pool

• 4-Ball Billiards

• One Pocket Pool

• Straight or 14.1 Continuous Pool

• 3-cushion Billiards

• 1-cushion Billiards

• Karambol

• Pool Drills

• Place-n-Shoot Pool and Snooker

• Snooker (15, 6 or 10 Reds)

• Carrom (three board styles)

• Crokinole board game





































Feeling competitive? Choose head to head action with the pass-n-play feature, even more intense competition against the computer, or go online for some cross-platform action with other players. With 4 different difficulty levels to choose from, you’ll go from a novice to a seasoned professional in no time. Don’t get Snookered! Download Pool Break now rack up some serious fun! It’s your break!

Download Pool Break 3D

Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com