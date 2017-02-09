10 last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts you can still get in time for next Tuesday

Let’s be honest for a moment if we can: no one really wants flowers on Valentine’s Day. Don’t be boring this year, get that special someone a gift that she’ll never forget. Want to get her a stuffed teddy bear? Fine, but make it one she’ll always remember, like a gigantic 5-foot plush teddy. Is chocolate the way to her heart? Don’t go for a boring old heart-shaped box, get her a gallon of Ghirardelli chocolate or a bunch of giant Hershey Kisses instead.

It also doesn’t hurt to go the less conventional route. A Kindle eBook reader or a Fire Tablet would make a fantastic gift. Or, if you want to go the extra mile, upgrade her TV with an affordable 50-inch Roku TV and you’ll score some serious points. Best of all, thanks to free Prime shipping, all of the Valentine’s Day gift recommendations you’ll find in this post will be shipped to your door in time for Valentine’s Day next Tuesday.

Kindle E-reader - Black, 6" Glare-Free Touchscreen Display, Wi-Fi - Includes Special Offers: $59.99

Kindle Paperwhite E-reader - Black, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Built-in Light, W…: $99.99

Kindle Voyage E-reader, 6" High-Resolution Display (300 ppi) with Adaptive Built-in Light, Page…: $179.99

Michael Kors Parker Rose Gold Watch MK5491: $167.95

Kangaroo's Jumbo 5 Foot Stuffed Teddy Bear Plush Toy: $99.95

Gallon of Ghirardelli Chocolate with Teddy Bear: $39.95

: Price too low to display

Veho VCC-100-XL MUVI X-Lapse 360-Degree Photography and Timelapse Accessory for iPhone/Action C…: $22.99

Fire Tablet, 7" Display, Wi-Fi, 8 GB - Includes Special Offers, Black: $39.99

TCL 50FS3800 50-Inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV (2015 Model): $379.99



















Trending right now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com