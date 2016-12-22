This $10 gadget is all you need to listen to music and charge your iPhone 7 at the same time

Apple’s iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus are the hottest smartphones in the world right now, and for good reason. These great smartphones feature beautiful designs, class-leading cameras, stunning displays and the fastest performance in the world — no other smartphone can touch Apple’s hot new iPhones. What they don’t feature, however, is a 3.5mm headphone jack. Apple’s decision to ditch the audio jack ruffled more than a few feathers, and it means that you can’t charge your phone and listen to music at the same time unless you use wireless headphones. At least, not out of the box.

Check out the ATOOL 2 in 1 Lightning Charger and 3.5mm Headphone Jack Cable, which costs less than $10 and lets you plug in your charger at the same time as standard 3.5mm headphones.

Here are some key details from the product page:

Perfect design for your new iPhone 7 / 7 Plus. Listen to music and charge your phone at the same time.

ATOOL 2 in 1 lightning adapter cable supports simultaneous charging and audio output at the same time, so you can enjoy the music while charging! For iPhone product which lightning jack for 3.5mm audio earphones.

Super Compatibility for iPhone 7/7 plus/5/5c/5s/se/6/6s/6 plus, iPod touch which have a lightning jack.

ATOOL Unconditional Lifetime Warranty. Please contact us with any question or concern.

NOTICE: The adapter could not used to control the iPhone in switching the music. Also do not have the calling function.

Lightning to 3.5mm Audio Adapter for iPhone 7 / 7 Plus, ATOOL 2 in 1 Lightning Charger and 3.5m…: $9.68

