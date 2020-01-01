Protect your TVs, laptops, tablets and more. All in one place for only $15/mo.
Or give us a call
1-800-409-5993
Yahoo Plus Tech provides extended warranty protection and tech support for just about any device in your home. Stop pulling your hair out when something doesn't work and embrace technology again.
Cover the devices in your home, regardless of when and where you bought them. For one monthly low price, you can protect your home tech from failures and get expert support for everything else.
Trusted tech experts are here to get you back online so you can check email, surf the web, manage your finances and all the other stuff you love and need to do online.
Contact a U.S.-based tech expert for your device issues, available 24/7, by phone or chat. We'll repair, replace or even reimburse you for covered failures. Plus, get one in-home visit for your tech issues2, so you can kick your feet up while we do the dirty work.
No juggling multiple warranty plans, digging up receipts or worrying if your plans have expired. Protect your TVs, laptops, tablets and more. All under one simple solution.
The technology in your home isn't cheap and we offer coverage with one simple solution. No matter how many of these eligible devices you own, or plan to own, we've got your back.
Laptop & computers3
Tablets3
Printers
TVs
Gaming systems
...and
much more!
...and much more!
See terms and conditions for complete details
Or give us a call
1-800-409-5993