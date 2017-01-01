Q: Why should I choose Yahoo Plus Mobile Protect for my phone protection plan? A: Yahoo Plus Mobile Protect is the most valuable smartphone protection plan on the market for cracked screen and extended warranty coverage. With this plan, you'll gain access to the largest cracked screen repair network in the US. For only $5/month per phone, this plan protects your new or used Apple, Samsung, and Google smartphones for up to 4 claims per year at one low service fee of $49 per claim. You'll also have access to a flexible, convenient claim-filing process3 to make the experience as smooth as possible so that you can get back to enjoying life's most exciting moments!

Q: Which specific Apple, Samsung, and Google phone versions are covered? A: For a complete list of the specific mobile phone versions that are supported, please review the list of supported phones.