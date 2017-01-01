Try Yahoo Plus Mobile Protect and enjoy greater peace of mind with cracked screen and phone repair.
With Yahoo Plus Mobile Protect, you have both cracked screen repair and extended warranty coverage so you can enjoy life's most exciting moments.
Whether you're accident prone or just enjoying life - cracked screen repair saves the day. Gain access to the largest cracked screen repair network in the US.
Easily take care of camera failures, poor sound quality or network issues to keep in touch.
Call our tech experts 24/7 to verify repair eligibility and quickly get the process started.
Cracked screen? Camera not working? We offer a flexible and convenient claim-filing process to help you stay connected.
Call to file a claim1
Carry-in, mail-in, or schedule an onsite meeting1
Within 7 business days, your phone is returned good as new, or you'll be reimbursed if it can’t be fixed!2
Need more coverage? Add more phones to the most valuable plan on the market.
Get coverage for some of the most popular phones available today, including:
Compare how Yahoo Plus Mobile Protect stands up to similar products and see why it's the most valuable on the market.
Extended Warranty +
cracked screen
$149 per claim + $25
for cracked screen
Extended Warranty +
cracked screen
Just $49 per claimGet Started
Extended Warranty +
cracked screen
Up to $99 per claim