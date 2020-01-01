The go-to solution for ultimate PC performance and trouble-free computing

Independent lab tests prove that System Mechanic restores more speed, power and stability than any other comparable product or service. That's one reason PC Magazine has given System Mechanic their Editors' Choice award for best PC optimization software eight times.

Speed Up Your PC Run a comprehensive scan of over 200 critical tests in just a few minutes, using over 30 tools to help speed up your PC.

Ensure Privacy Employs multi–pass, military-grade wiping to ensure permanent and complete removal of deleted data, like internet history and cache.

Fix PC Problems Repairs broken internet connections and

stops random crashes, restarts, etc.

Clean Up Your PC In minutes, cleans up over 50 different types of junk files and regains thousands of megabytes of hard disk space!