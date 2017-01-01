What's included?
Yahoo Protect Premium combines solutions from reputable security companies along with access to our skilled tech experts so you have fewer worries, both online and off.
Provides real–time protection against dangerous viruses and malware for up to 5 devices — PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets. You'll be able to surf, share, shop and socialize more safely online!
Easily store all your passwords in one safe place, your LastPass vault, for instant access from any device — no more forgotten passwords!
Get 24/7 tech support over the phone for devices in your house, including computers, tablets, printers, network, smart TVs, and much more. Yahoo Assist agents have your back!
Get 24/7 phone support for your Yahoo account, including password and sign–in, email, Fantasy Sports, Search, and Home page.
Why Yahoo?
We've been online for over 25 years, not only as your one–stop–shop for breaking news, sports and finance content, but also providing products and services to help you navigate this digital, connected world more smoothly.
We have partnerships with top-notch online security providers
We're here for you, day and night
We guarantee satisfaction, or your money back**