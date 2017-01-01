Limited time only
Get Protect Premium and receive 3 months of Amazon Prime on us.

Already have Amazon Prime? Add 3 months to your membership. A $38+ value!

Sign up now*

Protect
Premium

Get peace of mind knowing your identity and valuable data are protected - plus 24/7 live help whenever you need it.

Sign up now*

*Your Amazon Prime promo code will be provided 45 days after your Protect by Yahoo purchase date. To qualify, you must maintain your Protect by Yahoo subscription for at least 45 days. Offer available for a limited time only.

Amazon Prime has a $12.99/month value. Amazon Business accounts not eligible. Amazon.com is not a sponsor of this promotion. All Amazon ®, TM & © are IP of Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

Protect your data

Real–time protection against viruses and malware for your computers and devices

Secure your accounts

Save a password once and securely store it across all your devices

Get priority support

24/7 support from our knowledgeable tech experts for just about everything

What's included?

Yahoo Protect Premium combines solutions from reputable security companies along with access to our skilled tech experts so you have fewer worries, both online and off.

McAfee Muti Access

Provides real–time protection against dangerous viruses and malware for up to 5 devices — PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets. You'll be able to surf, share, shop and socialize more safely online!

LastPass Premium

Easily store all your passwords in one safe place, your LastPass vault, for instant access from any device — no more forgotten passwords!

Yahoo Assist

Get 24/7 tech support over the phone for devices in your house, including computers, tablets, printers, network, smart TVs, and much more. Yahoo Assist agents have your back!

Yahoo Plus Support

Get 24/7 phone support for your Yahoo account, including password and sign–in, email, Fantasy Sports, Search, and Home page.

Why Yahoo?

We've been online for over 25 years, not only as your one–stop–shop for breaking news, sports and finance content, but also providing products and services to help you navigate this digital, connected world more smoothly.

We have partnerships with top-notch online security providers

We're here for you, day and night

We guarantee satisfaction, or your money back**