Browse with greater peace of mind

Norton™ Security Online with premium Yahoo support provides bank-grade encryption and protection from viruses, spyware, malware and cybercriminals for just $4.99/month.

Try it free for 30* days
*Cancel before the free-trial period ends to avoid being charged the recurring $4.99/month subscription fee.
Shop online with Yahoo Norton

What's Included

Free trial
$ 4.99 /mo

Try it free for 30* days
*Cancel before the free-trial period ends to avoid being charged the recurring $4.99/month subscription fee.
Yahoo Norton product image Yahoo Norton product image
Yahoo Norton product image Yahoo Norton product image
Yahoo Norton product image Yahoo Norton product image

What's Included

Free trial
$ 4.99 /mo

Try it free for 30* days
*Cancel before the free-trial period ends to avoid being charged the recurring $4.99/month subscription fee.

Why choose Norton with Yahoo?

  • Your security matters

    We care about your online security. That's why we partnered with Norton, an industry leader.

  • Premium customer support

    Phone support from Yahoo for password reset, installation, troubleshooting and billing is included.

  • Easy account management

    No extra accounts to remember! Use your email address from any provider to sign up and manage your subscription.

Yahoo has partnered with industry-leading companies to offer you superior subscriptions that you can manage in one place.
Why choose Norton with Yahoo

Defend yourself from online threats and attacks

Cybercriminals use phishing sites, malware, spyware and other programs to steal your private information. Norton™ Security Online helps safeguard your data and devices against cyber threats while you browse, bank, pay bills and shop online.

Features

  • Advanced security

    Real-time protection against the latest virus, ransomware and malware attacks before they reach you.

  • Device scanning

    Choose scheduled, automatic or idle scans to check for malicious infections on your computer.

  • Secure connection

    Helps shield your personal and financial information from scammers when you're online.

  • Mobile protection

    Be alerted to Wi-Fi security risks and privacy risks before you install apps or visit harmful websites.

Yahoo Norton Product pictures
Yahoo Norton Product pictures
Yahoo Norton Product pictures
Yahoo Norton Product pictures
Yahoo Norton Product pictures

You've got nothing to lose

Your first 30 days of Norton Security Online are free. If you're not 100% satisfied, cancel before the free-trial period ends and you won't be charged.

Try it free for 30* days
*Cancel before the free-trial period ends to avoid being charged the recurring $4.99/month subscription fee.
You've got nothing to lose picture

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS:


Windows: Microsoft Windows 10 (all versions), except Windows 10 S. Edge browser not supported. Microsoft Windows 8/8.1 (all versions). Some protection features are not available in Windows 8 Start screen browsers. Microsoft Windows 7 (all versions) with Service Pack 1 (SP 1) or later.
Mac: Current and previous two versions of Mac OS. Android 4.1 or later. Must have Google Play app installed.
Auto-scan of apps on Google Play is supported on Android 4.0 or later, except for Samsung devices. Samsung devices running Android 4.2 or later are supported. For earlier versions of Android, the Google Play "Share" function must be used to scan apps on Google Play.
iPhones or iPads running the current and previous two versions of Apple iOS

© Verizon Media. All Rights Reserved.