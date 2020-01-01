More than just antivirus software, it’s peace of mind

McAfee Multi Access protects your privacy and identity online while blocking viruses, malware, spyware and ransomware attacks.
Try it FREE*

Do what you love online with award-winning1 internet security

  • Multiple devices

    Protect up to five devices - PCs, Macs, smartphones and tablets

  • Privacy protection

    Get warnings about risky websites and dangerous downloads

  • Mobile security

    Locate, lock and wipe your data in the event your device is lost or stolen

  • Auto updates

    Version upgrades happen automatically to address new online threats
Try it FREE*

*To avoid being charged the recurring subscription fee, simply cancel before the free-trial period ends - it’s just $4.99/mo afterward.