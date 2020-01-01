Keeping your passwords protected is just the beginning
-
Create strong passwordsA password generator creates long, random passwords and keeps track of them, protecting you from hackers.
-
Share safelyShare passwords and notes with friends and family who use LastPass, for convenience or in case of emergency.
-
Store digital records securelySecurely backup and store your most important information, from insurance cards to tax returns, passports and photo IDs.
-
Simplify online shoppingMake checking out faster, easier and more secure by having all your usernames, passwords, payment and shipping details filled-in automatically.
Get 90 days FREE*
No credit card, no commitment, no hassle.
No credit card, no commitment, no hassle.
*This subscription will be canceled automatically at the end of the 90-day free period unless you provide a payment method for the recurring monthly subscription fee of $1.99. Mobile phone verification required.