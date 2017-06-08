You Won't Want to Miss This Week's Unique Strawberry Moon

From House Beautiful

Summer is strawberry season, so it's only fitting that this month's full moon is the Strawberry Moon, which will reach its peak June 9 at approximately 9:09 am ET, according to Travel+Leisure.

The moon got its name for the 3-week period in which strawberries are harvested every June. We know what you're thinking: a reddish-pinkish moon in the sky? Maybe (hopefully) the color of rosé? Sadly, that won't be the case.

Not to be confused with a Red Moon, the upcoming full moon doesn't exude any strawberry hues and only occurs once a year. A Red Moon takes place during a lunar eclipse and can also materialize when the moon is low in the sky or when the air is filled with a large amount of particles, reports Universe Today.

But as it turns out, this year's Strawberry Moon is unique because it's also what astronomers call a "minimoon," appearing slightly smaller than normal full moons. These minimoons only occur once a year when the moon is at its furthest point from Earth, or "apogee." The next it set for July 27, 2018.

Around the world, the Strawberry Moon goes by many names: the Rose Moon in Europe, Strong Sun Moon in folkloric traditions, and, of Native American origin, the Cherokees' Green Corn Moon and the Tlingit's Birth Moon. Being that this month is the most popular for weddings, it's no surprise that another common name is the Lovers' Moon.

To most, the Strawberry Moon will appear full the nights before and after its peak this Friday, June 9, but you should find out what time it will be most visible in your area. Though it won't, in fact, look like strawberries, it should be sweet nonetheless.

[h/t Travel+Leisure]

