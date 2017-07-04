How US Army uniforms changed over the 241 years since independence

In the 241 years since the US declared independence from the English in 1776, the uniforms of those serving in the US Army have changed drastically.

Over the years, as the nation grew, uniforms too have evolved to fit the times and take advantage of changes in tactics and technology. In some cases, as this paper from US Army History notes, the changes were minor affairs, while in other cases, the look of the US Army was radically changed.

We have highlighted some of the major advancements in US Army uniforms in the graphic below.

BI Graphic_Evolution of the US Army Uniforms More





More From Business Insider

