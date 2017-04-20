Space Is the Final Frontier — of Skincare

To infinity… and beyond beautiful skin.

For skincare companies, finding new places to harvest rare and exotic ingredients is like a beauty version of Where in the World Is Carmen Sandiego? It's not uncommon for beauty brands to look to far-flung locales for inspiration, but the latest trend in sourcing is about as out of the way as you can get: space.

Sounds like a total marketing gimmick, right? Turns out that there’s a lot the beauty industry can learn from astronauts. So much so that NASA itself created a research program, the imaginatively named SkinCare, in 2008 to investigate the effects that microgravity has on the skin.

C2 dry oil More

The study focused on just one astronaut, but scientists were able to track notable decreases in the skin’s hydration, elasticity, and barrier function. These manifested themselves as an increase in dryness, sagging, and wrinkles. Also, itchiness. So much itchiness.

Christine Falsetti, the co-founder of C2 California Clean Skincare (more on them later) and former internet program manager at NASA, spent over 10 years working closely with the agency’s space and life scientists. In the ’80s she helped with Spacelab, a habitable lab on shuttles that allowed scientists to experiment with everything from the Earth’s atmosphere to growing crystals to microgravity’s effect on its own crew. “What was interesting was that microgravity acts as an accelerator on everything from bone density to skin elasticity,” she notes. Meaning the longer they were up there, the faster the astronauts’ bodies aged. Kind of makes me glad I skipped out on Space Camp.

“But Megan,” I hear you saying, “I’m not planning a Star Trek expedition anytime soon. What’s this got to do with me?” Well, my earthbound friends, these findings mean plenty for your skincare routine. You see, what happens in the cosmos at an accelerated level happens here on terra firma over a longer period of time. So any ingredients that can help an astronaut fight skin damage in microgravity is going to do a bang-up job on those of us stuck in regular old gravity.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that NASA used some type of next-generation, Mars-mined gemstones to counteract that aging acceleration of the astronaut in their study. The reality is bit less far-fetched. The answer was plain old hydration. Scientists noted that by applying a simple emulsion, their subject’s skin had markedly improved hydration and moisture retention. Proof positive that slapping on some moisturizer really does have a quantifiable effect on the skin.

Falsetti, along with her pharmacist co-founder Clarissa Shetler, used that research to inform the creation of their own skincare line, the aforementioned C2. Their research-backed approach led them to same conclusion as NASA: “Skin needs healthy, clean hydration,” says Falsetti. To that end, they looked to hydration staples like hyaluronic acid and squalane. These ingredients are “bioactive and already in your own tissue,” she says, “so your body doesn’t fight it.”

C2 California Clean Skincare product line. More

Read More