Sorry millennials, April’s “pink moon” won’t actually be pink

Nowadays, it seems like everyone is aligning themselves to the divine timing of the moon and cosmos. No matter if you’ve celebrated every full moon in your lifetime (#witchgoals) or are simply starting the journey in living in tune with the moon’s cycles, it always helps to have a little bit of history with what things mean. And the same is true of the full moon!

The April 11th full moon, known as the “Pink Moon,” may appeal to everything millennial, but sadly the moon itself won’t be our favorite shade of rose. According to The Old Farmer’s Almanac, April’s moon is named after the wild ground phlox, one of the first flowers to bloom in spring.

April’s full moon is also known as the Sprouting Grass Moon, the Egg Moon, and the Fish Moon.

The Old Farmer’s Almanac didn’t come up with the names of each moon. The nicknames were used by early colonial settlers, who learned them from different Native American people. These Natives used the moons to help keep track of times, instead of relying on a Julian or Gregorian calendars.

Different tribes had different names for the moons, which is why there’s are name variations. Ultimately, the names reflect an activity that occurs at the time of each full moon — like the Corn Moon in September, which marks the harvest.

If you want peak moon-viewing, make sure to catch the moon at her fullest on April 11th at 2:08 EST.

Not to fret if you miss it! You’ll still be able to see the moon in all her majesty from April 10th to 12th. And if you’re looking for some extra energy, make sure to leave your crystals under her rays to charge them up. The full moon is the most energetically potent time of the month, so get your manifestation on under the (millennial) Pink Moon.