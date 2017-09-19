Singaporean sells Star Wars collection to keep late wife's belongings

Before Camella Fong died, she wanted to donate all her belongings to charity but her husband wanted to keep them to remember her by. As such, he decided to sell his beloved Star Wars collection instead to fulfil her wish of giving to charity.

The devoted man, Jeremy Sim, managed to raise a total of $11,800 for the KK Hospital Health Fund from the sale of his Star Wars collection. Sim sold off his collection from a booth at the Singapore Toy, Game and Comic Convention which was held two weekends ago (9 and 10 September) at the Marina Bay Sands Expo & Convention Centre.

According to a post on his Facebook page, Sim said that he was touched by the support he received from strangers and Star Wars enthusiast groups such as 501st Singapore Garrison and Cathar Base Singapura – Rebel Legion.

“People who came asking if I am Jeremy, made a donation without purchasing anything. Thank you for your kind donations. And also to those who donated their toys for the fundraising,” said Sim in his post. Sim also shared how one stranger came up with a S$1,000 note and bought his favourite items only to present them back to him for Sim to keep for his son.

According to an interview with parenting website The Asian Parent, Sim shared that he first met Fong at work and they eventually got married in 2010. They then had their first son, Zachary, five years later in 2015.

Fong was diagnosed with Neuroendocrine metastasis cancer in July 2016 and later succumbed to the disease despite undergoing surgery and therapy.

“She was also a very charitable person. She frequently donated to the poor and contributed milk powder cans to needy families with children. She believed in giving back to society,” Sim told The Asian Parent.

“Even in death, she wished to donate her belongings to charity. But I decided to donate all my precious Star Wars collection which I have collected since young, and keep her belongings for memorial instead.”

