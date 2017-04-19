A Shopping Guide for Science Nerds

Let your geek flag fly!

Earth Day 2017 will go down in history. On April 22nd, thousands of scientists and their supporters will march in Washington, DC and in more than 420 cities around the globe in what is expected to be the world’s largest public demonstration in the name of science. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump continues to roll back environmental protections, scrub climate change data from government websites, and slash budgets from the Environmental Protection Agency and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

According to LiveScience, the March for Science started as an idea on Reddit, grew across Facebook and Twitter, and eventually garnered support from over 170 organizations, like the Center for Biological Diversity and the Society for Neuroscience. And there are some pretty badass women leading the charge: Female scientists Caroline Weinberg and Valorie V. Aquino are two of the organizers behind the global protest, while microbiologist Heidi Arjes is knitting her own science “resistor” hats, inspired by the pink pussy hats worn at the Women’s March in January. (Arjes posted her knitting patterns for free online.) There’s even a March for Science knitting group on Facebook with over 2,000 members.

But science, and the love of it, doesn't begin and end with Earth Day. There are some great causes you can donate to support the purpose of the march, and here are some fun, apolitical things you can buy right now to let your geek flag fly all year round.

An LED Sweater That Reflects Your Mood

The high-tech fashion company Sensoree has officially opened the waiting list for its new bioresponsive mood sweater. This soft cowl neck sweater uses LED lights to reflect the wearer’s emotion through colors, ranging from excited pink to calm azure.

The fabric is made from recycled plastic bottles and has a rechargeable battery with a micro USB. This is like if your favorite mood ring from the ‘90s and a high-tech body sensor had a ethereal-yet-comfy sweater lovechild.

Dresses for Astronomy Nerds and Women Who Love to Code

California Etsy entrepreneur Holly Renee launched her brand Shenova with a line of unique, science-themed dresses. Two that work great for the office are the Dark Matter, for astronomy geeks, and the little black Code Poetry dress, for chic programmers.