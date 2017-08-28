Paris Jackson makes some 'major statements' at the VMAs

Paris Jackson is all about making statements — and Sunday night at the 2017 MTV Video Music Awards was no exception.

First, the 19-year-old hit the red carpet in a sheer Dior gown. The completely see-through number, featuring a corset-like bra top and boy shorts underneath, featured animals, planets, and goddesses in intricate embroidery.

And after the major fashion moment, the activist did not mince her words when she hit the stage during the show at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

“I’m seeing a lot of love and light here and a lot of power.” She continued, “If we put all of our voices together, our impact would be … yuge!”

The young model continued, saying, “And that’s not fake news. So let’s leave here tonight remembering that we must show these Nazi, white supremacist jerks, in Charlottesville and all over the country, that as a nation with liberty as our slogan, that we have zero tolerance for their violence, their hatred, and their discrimination. We must resist.”



