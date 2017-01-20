Melania Trump Wears Kate Middleton's Favorite Color on Inauguration Day
To kick things off on inauguration day, Melania Trump stepped out in a light blue coat with matching gloves. She pulled her hair back in a sideswept updo, breaking away from her traditional blowout, and accessorized simply with Van Cleef and Arpels diamond earrings.
The future first lady, who accompanied her husband President-elect Donald J. Trump to St. John’s Episcopal Church before heading to the White House Friday morning, paired a custom Ralph Lauren Collection Sky Blue Double Face Cashmere Mock Turtleneck Dress with a Ralph Lauren Collection Sky Blue Double Face Cashmere Cropped Cutaway Jacket. She paired the look with Ralph Lauren Collection Suede Gloves and matching pumps.
“It was important to us to uphold and celebrate the tradition of creating iconic American style for this moment,” Ralph Lauren said of dressing Melania. The company was also responsible for designing most of Hillary Clinton’s pantsuits throughout her campaign, as well as the cream look she wore to tea with the Obama family and other former presidents and their first ladies on Friday.
The color of the former model’s outfit was actually very reminiscent of the look that Jacqueline Kennedy wore (a fur-trimmed suit designed by Oleg Cassini) on her husband’s inauguration day in 1961.
Jacqueline Kennedy on #Inauguration Day in 1961 and @MELANIATRUMP today in 2017. pic.twitter.com/JmxG7wJD9i
— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 20, 2017
The particular shade of powder blue is actually a favorite of another powerful woman: the Duchess of Cambridge.
The soft shade happens to be one that she’s a fan of, having sported it on multiple occasions, including twice on the red carpet.
According to color psychology, blue is associated with confidence, serenity, and calmness.
