Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Were Once Again Incredibly Chic Bridesmaids in a Wedding

It takes two… or in this case, 18. Dynamic duo Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen once again served as bridesmaids on Saturday, July 22, this time celebrating a fellow fashion industry friend’s nuptials in New York’s Hudson Valley region.

The Elizabeth and James designers, 31, managed to infuse their cool sense of style into a bridal party of 18 ladies. The maids all wore derivatives of floral prints and posed for group snapshots on the steps of a home that included perfectly manicured hedges and bright floral displays.

Ashley looked festive in a printed and sleeved black dress while her sibling sported her signature look in an oversize dress. Mary-Kate accessorized her outfit with a flower crown and silk green flats.

















The bride, Gomelsky creative director Cassie Coane, married Jim Koenig at Fox Fodder Farm operated by Southwood Property in the Hudson Valley. Another note-worthy bridesmaid included DJ Harley Viera-Newton.





















This is the second known time the Olsen twins have served as bridesmaids in 2017. Back in March, the two stepped out as bridesmaids in a friend’s tropical wedding in New Zealand.

