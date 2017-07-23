Loki is now a *good guy* in “Thor: Ragnarok,” and honestly, we’re shook

Wondering how our favorite Marvel baddie, Loki, fits into Thor: Ragnarok? Well take a seat, because oh Odin, do we have a story for you. You might like this, or you might not like this, but when we next meet Loki out there in the cosmos, he’s actually going to break good. No more, “kneel before me,” no more trying to enrage the Hulk in order to destroy everything, no more Reindeer Games. Just Loki being nice for once.

TBH, it’s weird.

The latest trailer for Thor: Ragnarok finally establishes a clear plot for the movie, and it’s a story we’ve seen before — but never quite like this. Asgard is under attack, and in order to save it from Cate Blanchett wickedly evil Hela, Thor has to assemble his own team of Avengers. Joining him are Bruce Banner (after he’s transformed out of Hulk mode, and once again played by Mark Ruffalo) and badass Valkyrie, played by Marvel newcomer Tessa Thompson.

But, to really make this a fair fight, they need a fourth. That’s where Loki comes in.

“I’m putting together a team,” Thor explains, to which Bruce replies, “Like the old days!” Exactly like the old days. They’ve just never teamed up up with someone like Loki before — okay, fine, Thor’s teamed up with him once, and we all know how that turned out (it did not turn out well).

From the trailer it certainly looks like the brothers might finally get along (and save the day!) but we all know a God of Thunder family happy family reunion never lasts long. Will Loki return to his old ways, and once again just straight up try to destroy everything? We’ll find out when Thor: Ragnarok lands in theaters on November 3rd.