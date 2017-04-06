Listen to Bill Nye and support the March for Science on Earth Day — here’s how

If you believe in science, there’s no time like the present to show your support — and that’s why the Planetary Society’s March for Science is so important. The march will be held on Earth Day (Saturday, April 22nd) and there are many ways to get involved, regardless of where you live. Although the main event is on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., nearly 500 sister marches will take place across the country and world.

You’ll probably recognize the name of the march’s honorary Co-Chair — it’s none other than the beloved Bill Nye the Science Guy, CEO of the Planetary Society and host of one of the best-ever ’90s TV shows.

“Science is a key to our future. It leads to the technology that enables us to communicate worldwide, feed our billions, and explore the cosmos. Show your support – march!” Nye tells HelloGiggles.

The Planetary Society is a nonpartisan organization that focuses on planetary exploration, both robotic and human. In addition to Nye, the march will be lead by Mona Hanna-Attisha, the doctor who helped expose lead poisoning in Flint, Michigan, and Lydia Villa-Komaroff, a molecular biologist who helped develop the technique for making insulin.

The March for Science will serve as a call to action for all politicians to enact evidence-based policies.

It’s also a celebration of science, an expression of support for a new movement in space, and an amazing way to inspire unity — the journey to advance science includes people from all walks of life.

Are you clamoring to take part in the March for Science? (We certainly are!) Read on to see how you can get involved — even if you can’t make it to the march in person.





1. March!

Find a march near you and register.

2. Show your support in style

We love The Planetary Society’s official “Science is Universal” t-shirt, and you can wear it all year round to express your support for science. What could be better? We’re glad you asked — all proceeds directly support The Planetary Society. Get yours here.

3. Post on social media

Even if you’re not marching, you can promote the cause on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. Create a sign and post it with the hashtag #ScienceIsUniversal. Let’s get this trending!

4. Sign this important petition

Join the movement to advance space science and exploration. Sign the petition to Tell the President and Congress: I support space science and NASA.

Whether or not you can participate in a march, there are plenty of opportunities on April 22nd and beyond to join Bill Nye and express your support of space, science, and planetary exploration.