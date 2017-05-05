You should know about these 9 accomplishments women have made in space

The first Friday in May is International Space Day, and this year, we are extra-ready to celebrate. Between an inspiring portrayal of NASA’s first female mathematicians in Hidden Figures and astronaut Peggy Whitson breaking yet another record, women working in the field of space technology are in the spotlight lately.

These days, the sight of a female astronaut is relatively common, but that hasn’t always been the case. Even before cosmonaut Valentina Terskova piloted the Vostok 6 in orbit around the Earth in 1963 (becoming the first woman in space), women have worked in space programs — but for a long time, most of their work was done on Earth. Since Terskova’s flight, however, female astronauts, engineers, pilots, and scientists have developed technology, performed experiments, made repairs, commanded crews, and made all kinds of progress to further our understanding of space.

In honor of International Space Day, we’ve compiled a list to remember just a few of the many accomplishments made by women in space.

1. The “grand dame of space” helped create NASA.

Though she never went to space, Eilene Galloway was instrumental in America sending humans there. In 1941, Galloway joined the Legislative Reference Service, analyzing and reporting to lawmakers on national security and international relations abstracts from the most important thinkers of the day.

Just before the Soviet Union launched Sputnik, Galloway wrote “Guided Missiles in Foreign Countries.” She also advised the House Majority Leader John W. McCormack (D-Mass.) to establish a space committee, which he did. That committee became the National Aeronautics and Space Administration. She was instrumental in its development until the end of her long career.

2. First Lady Astronaut Trainees proved that women could go to space.

In 1960, during the early days of the space program, Dr. William Randolph “Randy” Lovelace II and Brig. General Donald Flickinger chose award-winning pilot Geraldyn “Jerrie” Cobb to begin the Air Force’s Women in Space project. At that time, nobody had been to space, and they theorized that women’s bodies might be better suited for it than men’s. Eventually, nineteen female pilots became the First Lady Astronaut Trainees (FLAT). The description of the testing all astronauts of the time underwent is gruesome, but thirteen of the pilots made it through. In the final phase of testing, the project was abruptly shut down. Jerrie Cobb and others lobbied for reinstatement, but to no avail. (I’m disappointed to report that astronaut John Glenn, who would eventually become the first American to orbit the earth, testified against them.)

These pilots could have and should have been among America’s first astronauts, but instead we recognize their bravery not just as pilots but as women who never gave up fighting for their — and consequently, our — rights.

3. Sally Ride was the first to use the space shuttle’s robotic arm to grab a satellite.

Sally Ride is famous for being the first American female astronaut to go to space, which she did on June 18th, 1983 as a mission specialist on the STS-7 space shuttle mission. Part of Ride’s job at NASA was to work on the joint U.S.-Canada project, which resulted in Canadarm, the (gigantic) robotic arm that has been described as the shuttle’s “right hand.” The Canadarm had been in use since 1981, but one of the missions for STS-7 was to find out if it could grab a satellite and bring it back to the cargo bay.