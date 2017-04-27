Kim Kardashian ‘Doesn’t Care About Stuff Anymore’ Following Paris Robbery

Kim Kardashian West is forever changed. The 36-year-old reality star gave an emotional interview on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday reflecting on her Paris robbery and how it has changed her for the better.



"I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don't want to start crying, but I know that was so meant to happen to me," the mother of two said through tears. I'm such a different person. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things."

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Panics During First Public Appearance After Paris Robbery in New 'KUWTK' Promo -- Watch!



The visibly emotional Keeping Up With the Kardashians star said that being held at gunpoint changed her perspectives about the important things in life.



"I was definitely materialistic before, not that there's anything bad with having things and working hard to get those things and I'm really proud of everyone around me that's successful," she explained. "But I'm so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I'm raising my kids [to be]. Because I just don't care about that stuff anymore, I really don't."

Kim also gave some chilling details about what led the actual robbers to find her alone last October.



"Knowing the information that I know now, they had been following me for two years," Kim said while the audience gasped. "They had been hearing interviews that I did getting excited about this jewelry or this jewelry, and it's not to say that I'll never wear jewelry again or anything like that. I truly don't know if I'd ever feel comfortable, I truly don't know if I'd ever wear real jewelry again. My whole life has changed in terms of how I travel and what security."



Now Kim keeps a security detail outside her room when she's traveling "for me to be able to sleep at night."



The upfront star also delved into the actual moments when the robbers entered her room.

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Family Portrait for Easter Sunday -- See the Pic!



"Automatically your stomach drops. It's a feeling you can't explain. And I knew that was it for me. Hundred percent [knew I was going to die]. I said a prayer, I'm like, 'I know I'm going to heaven.' I hope my kids are OK, my husband [Kanye West],'" she recalled, once again fighting back tears. "I don't want to cry, you're making me cry. But it does happen really fast. It was a good seven or eight minutes of torture, but when I look back and analyze it, I'm like, 'OK, they weren't really aggressive.' It could have been way worse."



It's an ordeal that has followed Kim ever since and was talked about on the latest season of KUWTK.

Related Articles