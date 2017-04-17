Kim Kardashian Shares Sweet New Family Portrait for Easter Sunday

After their epic Easter celebration on Sunday, Kim Kardashian took to social media to show off her sweet family with a portrait of her, husband Kanye West, and their kids: 3-year-old North and 1-year-old Saint.

Easter 2017 pic.twitter.com/qLaLbwaR3H — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) April 17, 2017

The adorable family was all dolled up for the holiday, with Kim in a low-cut champagne gown while North wore a white dress and fuzzy slip-ons. The boys looked dapper in their white button-downs, with Kanye completing his look with a dark jacket and pants.

WATCH: Chrissy Teigen & Baby Luna Hang With the Kardashians on Easter While Kourtney Shares Holiday Throwback Pics

Earlier in the day, the family -- along with Kim's sister Kourtney, her kids, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, their daughter Luna, and more famous friends -- celebrated Easter at Kim's house with pancakes, pool time, and of course, an egg hunt!

Kanye even continued his tradition of dressing up like the Easter bunny, donning the costume for the kids in a pic Kim captioned simply, "Dadye."

See more of the family's Easter festivities in the video below!

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Releases New Kimoji for Coachella, Gushes Over 'Cutest' Easter Baskets from Chrissy Teigen

Related Articles