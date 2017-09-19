Julianne Moore, Halle Berry and Jenna Dewan Tatum took over the Kingsman 2 premiere

‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ may feature a predominantly male cast but it was the women who took over the London premiere on Monday night.

New cast members to the ‘Kingsman’ series Halle Berry and Julianne Moore both dazzled in metallic and sheer gowns while star Channing Tatum’s wife, Jenna Dewan Tatum, looked like she had walked straight off the London Fashion Week catwalk.

Other stars that impressed with their red carpet style included Poppy Delevingne (who showed off a new shorter hairdo), Kylie Minogue and ‘Game of Thrones’ star Pedro Pascal.

Here’s all of the looks you need to know about from the star-studded premiere.

Follow us on Instagram and Facebook for non-stop inspiration delivered fresh to your feed, every day. For Twitter updates, follow @YahooStyleUK.

Read more from Yahoo Style UK:

50-plus women ruled the 2017 Emmys red carpet

Every famous face on the London Fashion Week SS18 front row

Every single one of Jennifer Lawrence’s gorgeous ‘Mother!’ gowns